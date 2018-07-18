Samsung to adopt ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensors for Galaxy S10

Samsung was earlier reported to bring the in-display fingerprint sensor with its Galaxy S10. Now a new report claims that the company might use the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors for its flagship.

According to the known analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the ultrasonic sensors will be seen on the two high-end variants of the Galaxy S10, the top-end Galaxy A phone, and the Galaxy Note 10. This also corroborates with previous rumors that said Samsung has turned to Qualcomm to supply ultrasonic sensors for the Galaxy S10. Qualcomm also announced that it was working on ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in 2017.

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are different from optical or capacitive sensors. They use ultrasonic sound to produce 3D image of the fingerprint. An ultrasonic pulse is then shot through a transmitter onto the finger, and the waves that bounce back are picked by the sensor which then unlocks the device based on the unique data.

While these smartphones won't be the first to incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor, they may be the first to feature an ultrasonic sensor. Recently Vivo and Oppo launched their flagships with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Both the OEMs have used optical sensors developed by Goodix or Synaptics.

Samsung seems to have more faith in the ultrasonic method of biometric authentication than the optical sensors. Samsung is yet to confirm its plan, so we request our readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. We'll have to wait until next year when the Galaxy S10 sees the light of the day.

The company is likely to use an Exynos 9820 processor for the next flagship. Samsung is said to use a new architecture with two separate dual-core configurations and another quad-core cluster.

According to known tipster Ice Universe, the setup is ARM's DynamIQ solution that has an energy-efficient cluster consisting of four A55 that are meant to be operational while the host device isn't under a heavy processing load. The Exynos 9810 that powers the Galaxy S9 also uses the same configuration.

Speaking of the Galaxy S10, the smartphone has been reported to come with five cameras onboard. The Bell claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10+ will arrive with a dual-camera module on the front.