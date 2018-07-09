Samsung Galaxy S10+ likely to launch with dual front cameras: Report

A new report from the South Korean publication The Bell claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10+ will arrive with a dual-camera module on the front. Earlier it was reported that the smartphone might sport a triple camera system on the back.

So far, it's unclear which sensors are going to be applied to the new setup. The layout looks like it is inspired by the setup of the Galaxy A8 and A8+. This means we can safely assume that there are significant improvements made to the bokeh effect on the front camera modules.

It is worth noticing that this dual-camera setup will be exclusive to the Galaxy S10+, which means the other two rumored models will come with the traditional single camera lens, similar to the Galaxy S9 line.

The Bell's report also reconfirms the recent information which claimed that high-end model will feature a triple-camera module at the rear panel. This camera setup will include a main variable aperture sensor, alongside a super wide-angle camera and a telephoto lens. This means the other two models will have to make do without a telephoto lens.

According to the report, the upcoming flagship might have a 12-megapixel Dual Aperture lens, similar to the Galaxy S9, another lens will be 123-degree 16-megapixel (f/1.9) wide angle lens. Last but not the least, the third lens will come with a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Apart from the camera sensors, the regular Galaxy S10 and S10+ is said to ship with the new in-display fingerprint sensor. When it comes to the smaller model, Samsung is rumored to be including a side-mounted scanner.

So when you hold the phone you might get the fingerprint sensor on the right thumb to unlock the phone. The in-display sensor is said to be priced at $15 which is 17 times more costlier than the typical sensor. It seems Qualcomm will be the supplier of the under-the-display sensors.

It's still very early to say anything about the next year's flagship phone, so it's better to take this information with the pinch of salt. We can expect to get more details about the phone in the upcoming months.

Source, via