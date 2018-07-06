Samsung Galaxy S10 might sport a triple-rear camera with wide angle lens

Samsung is preparing the Galaxy S10 smartphone for next year, but the rumors have already started surfacing on the web. A report surfaced on the web claims that the Galaxy S10 will pack triple camera sensors on the rear panel of the phone. next year will be the 10th-anniversary of the Galaxy series, we expect nothing short of Samsung to grab all the attention.

Since the S10 is expected to arrive in different sizes and variants, the biggest of all will feature a triple camera setup. According to the report, the upcoming flagship might have a 12-megapixel Dual Aperture lens, similar to the Galaxy S9, another lens will be 123-degree 16-megapixel (f/1.9) wide angle lens. Last but not the least, the third lens will come with a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

It is possible that the mid-sized Galaxy S10 could also feature "super wide-angle" lens instead of the telephoto lens. The report also states that the wide angle lens will not come with autofocus or optical image stabilization, like the one which is available on LG's smartphone.

This goes without saying that all these information are not confirmed yet, and things can be changed by the time the Galaxy S10 arrives. Moreover, on the same note, it is been claimed that Samsung Galaxy S10 might pack an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Rumors claim that the company is said to be designing three Samples; Beyond 0, Beyond 1, Beyond 2. Where the in-display sensors will be included on Beyond 1 and Beyond 2 models. The Beyond 0 will be an entry-level model and the fingerprint scanner will be designed to place on the sides of the flagship.

So when you hold the phone you might get the fingerprint sensor on the right thumb to unlock the phone. The in-display sensor is said to be priced at $15 which is 17 times more costlier than the typical sensor. It seems Qualcomm will be the supplier of the under-the-display sensors.

It's still very early to say anything about the next year's flagship phone, and all these are based on rumors so it's better to take this information with the pinch of salt. Hope we will get to know more details about the phone in upcoming months.

