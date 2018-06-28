Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature a bigger display than the Galaxy Note 9

Samsung is reportedly planning to put a bigger screen on the Galaxy S10. And by bigger we mean, something brushing shoulders with the size of Galaxy Note phablets. The Galaxy Note 9 is already said to pack a 6.38-inch display, and the Galaxy S10 plans to surpass that.

According to The Bell, Samsung has informed parts supplier about the adjustments made to the specifications of the upcoming flagship. The most noticeable alteration is said to be the display size of the Galaxy S10 Plus from 6.3-inches to 6.44-inches. This information also gives weight to the reports of Galaxy S10 having three variants.

The Bell also added that the third variant would be the cheapest of the lot. It will have a flat screen, unlike the other two siblings. The variant will have a display ranging between 5 to 6-inches. This corroborates with the previous rumors of a 5.8-inch display.

The report also mentions that the company could increase the screen size of the standard Galaxy S10 from the planned 5.8-inches to 6.0-inches. Besides, the device is also speculated to feature a triple camera setup, not the dual camera setup previously rumored.

If this turns out to be true, then Samsung will be going head to head with Apple's 2019 flagship. Apple is also reportedly planning to launch a phone with a 6.46-inch display as well as a follow up to the budget iPhone SE.

That being said, it's too early to say anything with certainty about Galaxy S10's development. The Bell also says that the final decision on the S10 is not likely to be made until around August.

Besides, Samsung has been slowly trickling down its Infinity Display to its mid-range smartphones. First, it reached from Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus to the Galaxy J6 and J8. Now, it seems that the technology will make its way to the Galaxy On smartphones.

The Economic Times citing unnamed sources reported that the device will sport a Super AMOLED Infinity Display. It will be powered by an Exynos processor backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The new Galaxy On smartphone is also tipped to be launched in the first week of July.