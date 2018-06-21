Samsung Galaxy S10 prototype leaked; tipped to feature truly bezel-less display

Samsung will be launching its next smartphone in the S series next year. But that doesn't stop leaks and rumors from pouring in. A China-based tipster, Ice Universe recently shared a new image of what could be the prototype for Galaxy S10.

However, it wasn't clearly mentioned that the device is Galaxy S10. But the reports suggest that the company will look to improve upon the Galaxy S9's design next year. A third button on the right side also hints that it could be the next flagship. Samsung usually overhauls the design of the S series phones every two years, so the S10 is expected to witness a new design.

If you look closely, there aren't any bezels and has a curved edge display, which is another indication that this is a Galaxy S10 prototype. If Samsung manages to bring this phone to life, it would have the highest screen-to-body ratio. As for the key placement, the power key is housed on the right side of the phone, while the volume rockers are on the left side followed by another key (possibly the Bixby key).

Oppo also recently announced its Find X with the highest screen-to-body ratio. The device in the picture, however, seems to surpass what Oppo has achieved. The advent of the alleged device could also bring some innovative tech along with numerous sensors, a front shooter without adding a bezel.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to see the light of day in the first quarter of 2019. The smartphone will probably be announced at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, so it's a long wait until it hits the market.

The smartphone will ship with company's in-house Exynos SoC which hasn't been announced yet. While the other variant will have a Qualcomm flagship chipset at its heart. The phone could utilize at least 6GB RAM. The company is expected to follow the tradition and launch two variants - Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

Besides, Samsung is also reportedly working on its first in-house graphics processing units (GPUs) for its smartphones and cars. WinFuture.de pointed out the several GPU engineer job listings posted by Samsung.

WinFuture suggests that the company will first develop GPUs for its low-end smartphones while continuing to tap ARM for flagship GPUs. In the future, however, Samsung might turn its attention to producing the GPUs for its premium offerings, as well as autonomous cars.