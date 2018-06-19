Samsung Galaxy S9 new variant spotted on TENAA

We have already seen a Samsung Galaxy S9 variant on China's TENAA website. The device with model number SM-G8850 looked identical to the flagship and had a vertically mounted dual camera.

Now, a new device which appears to be a variant of the flagship has appeared on TENAA. It looks like a bigger version of the device that appeared in April. The phone (model number SM-G8855) offers similar dual camera setup comprising a 24MP + 16MP lens. For selfies, it has a 24MP front-facing camera, in contrast to S9's 8MP sensor.

The TENAA listing also shows a few more details, such as an octa-core processor (2.2GHz or 1.8GHz), 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable memory. Other features include a 6.28-inch display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 3700mAh battery, a 3.5mm audio jack. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel for added security.

There's no word on when the device will be available or the pricing, but it doesn't come as a surprise since the company has launched China-specific variants in the past. Recently the company launched the Galaxy S Light Luxury in China.

Samsung has also been reported to be working on a foldable smartphone, but with two separate displays. Known leakster Slashleaks took to Twitter to post the images of the phone. The device is currently codenamed Project V, also known as Project Valley.

The device has been rumoured since 2015 and was slated to hit the markets in 2016. But destiny had other plans for the much-anticipated device. The post also mentions that the model number for this cancelled phone is SM-G929F. Judging by the image, it sure doesn't look like something designed in 2015. The display is thick in contrast to the secondary display.

It looks similar to the ZTE Axon M, the two-screen foldable phone which was announced in late 2017. Well, there's no confirmation whether the images are of real prototypes for company's Project V. So we request our readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. Recent reports also hint that the company is working on some kind of foldable smartphone, one with a flexible display.