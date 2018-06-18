ENGLISH

Samsung's canceled foldable smartphone shows up in leaked images

Samsung might not have canceled it after all.

    Samsung has been long rumored to launch a foldable smartphone with a flexible screen. Now there are reports emerging hinting towards a foldable phone, but with two separate displays.

    Known leakster Slashleaks took to Twitter to post the images of the phone. The device is currently codenamed Project V, also known as Project Valley. The device has been rumored since 2015 and was slated to hit the markets in 2016. But destiny had other plans for the much-anticipated device. The post also mentions that the model number for this canceled phone is SM-G929F.

    Judging by the image, it sure doesn't look like something designed in 2015. The display is thick in contrast to the secondary display. It looks similar to the ZTE Axon M, the two-screen foldable phone which was announced in late 2017.

    Well, there's no confirmation whether the images are of real prototypes for company's Project V. So we request our readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. Recent reports also hint that the company is working on some kind of foldable smartphone, one with a flexible display.

    Besides, the company is also planning to ditch the notch display with its 2019 flagship. According to Etnews, Samsung Display has developed sound-emitting panels that would eliminate the need for a front facing speaker. This will allow them to completely remove the cut-out area that houses the speaker. The technology makes the display vibrate to create sound when the device is placed against the user's ears.

    Vivo recently announced its NEX smartphone with a similar technology. Vivo calls this method Screen SoundCasting, and claims that "compared to other audio solutions for bezel-less smartphones, it conserves power, reduces sound leakage, and optimizes low to high pitch sound for a better and more balanced audio experience."

    Samsung had a "Sound on Display" tech prototype, running in what seems to be a Galaxy S9+ casing. The presenter also joked that it was actually a Galaxy S10 display here. Now, a fresh report from Korean media states that the prototype will soon be a reality. The report suggests that Samsung and LG are ready to release their sound-emitting OLED displays in their flagship devices next year.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
