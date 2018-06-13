Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature a sound emitting display

Samsung showcased its sound-emitting display concept at the Society of Information Displays (SID) 2018 expo last month. A video explains how a panel using vibration and bone conduction may eliminate the need for an earpiece.

The new technology will help increase the size of the screen all the way to the bottom. The company had a "Sound on Display" tech prototype, running in what seems to be a Galaxy S9+ casing. The presenter also joked that it was actually a Galaxy S10 display here.

Now, a fresh report from Korean media states that the prototype will soon be a reality. The report suggests that Samsung and LG are ready to release their sound-emitting OLED displays in their flagship devices next year. The sources even told the exact size of the Samsung display - 6.2-inches.

Coincidentally, the Galaxy S9+ uses the same sized display, so this could mean that the company could bring the new tech with Galaxy S10, but with a more compact form factor. The transmission bandwidth is said to be in the 100 ~ 8000 Hz range, and due to the fine vibrations, users would only hear the sound if they put their ear to a fairly wide area at the top half of the screen.

Vivo recently announced its NEX smartphone with a similar technology. Vivo calls this method Screen SoundCasting, and claims that "compared to other audio solutions for bezel-less smartphones, it conserves power, reduces sound leakage, and optimizes low to high pitch sound for a better and more balanced audio experience."

LG, on the other hand, already has a product with a sound-emitting screen. LG's Crystal Sound line of OLED TVs and LED lights have this functionality.

Before Samsung launches the Galaxy S10, it will first unveil the Galaxy Note 9. A new concept photo of the phone in a 'Burgandy Red' color has surfaced online. The render is created by concept designers at SamsungMobile.News, who posted the image on their Twitter handle.

Well, as we know the smartphone won't see the light of day until August this year. So these are just the concept designs of the phone and are yet to be official. It doesn't come as a surprise that the concepts resemble the Galaxy S9 series and the previous Galaxy Note 8.