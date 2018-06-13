Samsung Galaxy Note 9 renders show a striking Burgundy Red variant

Samsung will soon announce its Galaxy Note 9, but the leaks and reports continue to pour in at an alarming rate. Now, a new concept photo of the phone in a 'Burgandy Red' color has surfaced online. The render is created by concept designers at SamsungMobile.News, who posted the image on their Twitter handle.

Well, as we know the smartphone won't see the light of day until August this year. So these are just the concept designs of the phone and are yet to be official. It doesn't come as a surprise that the concepts resemble the Galaxy S9 series and the previous Galaxy Note 8.

Almost everything shown in the rendered image seems to be in line with the natural progression of company's design language. As per the image, the volume rockers and the power key are placed on the left side. While the Bixby button can be seen on the right side of the device. The back shows a rectangular camera array, set into a glass back with a dual-camera, dual LED, and heart rate sensor.

The camera setup is followed by a rectangular fingerprint scanner. Below that is the silver Samsung branding. The device seems to have very thin bezels on the top housing the front camera and earpiece. There are almost no bezels at all along either the left or right of the panel and a similarly tiny bezel lines the bottom.

Previously, @OnLeaks also released rendered pictures and a 360-degree video of the Note 9. The renders via 91Mobiles, hints at a smartphone that borrows a lot of design elements from the Galaxy Note 8. Since the Galaxy S9 wasn't much of an upgrade to its precursor, it makes sense that the Note 9 won't get a major overhaul. But this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt. That being said, the most notable difference is made on the rear panel of the phone. The device is said to feature a horizontal camera setup with the fingerprint sensor moved below the camera.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ First Impressions

What's more surprising that there's a fingerprint sensor since there were a lot of reports floating around that the Note 9 would be the first Samsung phone to feature a fingerprint reader underneath the display. However, recent reports did claim that Samsung might launch the new tech with its Galaxy S10.