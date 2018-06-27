Samsung Galaxy On series soon to adorn Infinity Display

Samsung has been slowly trickling down its Infinity Display to its mid-range smartphones. First, it reached from Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus to the Galaxy J6 and J8. Now, it seems that the technology will make its way to the Galaxy On smartphones.

The Economic Times citing unnamed sources reported that the device will sport a Super AMOLED Infinity Display. It will be powered by an Exynos processor backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The new Galaxy On smartphone is also tipped to be launched in the first week of July.

Just like other Galaxy On smartphones, it could be a rebranded version of one of the smartphones the company announced in May. Samsung will reportedly only sell the device online in an effort to better compete with Chinese brands that built a strong online presence. The company currently has 25.1 percent share of the smartphone market in India, while Oppo is third with 7.4 percent share.

The online-only approach also means the device will carry a low price. The company is also reportedly planning to launch a digital campaign before the launch. Still, Samsung will have a tough fight from Xiaomi's Redmi series. The Chinese giant recently announced the Redmi 6 pro, which is expected to sell as good as its precursor.

Besides, the company will also reportedly ditch the iris scanner with the Galaxy S10. The device will come sans this feature in favor of an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3D sensor on the phone. It was first reported by The Bell, citing the security parts industry, which suggests that the Korean company has not ordered a sample iris scanner for the upcoming flagship.

The report also reaffirmed that the device will be codenamed "Beyond" and also confirms the size of the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus at 5.8-inches and 6.3-inches respectively. If the reports are to be believed, the S10 would be the same size as the Galaxy S9, however, the S10 Plus will be bigger by a mere 0.1-inch than the Galaxy S9 Plus.

If the company uses an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3D sensor on the phone, there won't be a need for the iris scanner. Despite being hard to trick, the iris scanners can be inconsistent in low light. Apple's FaceID also uses 3D sensor and works perfectly regardless of the lighting conditions. With two secure biometric authentication techs onboard, an iris scanner would be an unnecessary expense for Samsung.