Samsung to ditch iris scanner with Galaxy S10 for a 3D sensor

Samsung will reportedly ditch the iris scanner with the Galaxy S10. The device will come sans this feature in favour of an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3D sensor on the phone. It was first reported by The Bell, citing the security parts industry, which suggests that the Korean company has not ordered a sample iris scanner for the upcoming flagship.

The report also reaffirmed that the device will be codenamed "Beyond" and also confirms the size of the Galaxy S10 and S10 plus at 5.8-inches and 6.3-inches respectively. If the reports are to be believed, the S10 would be the same size as the Galaxy S9, however, the S10 Plus will be bigger by a mere 0.1-inch than the Galaxy S9 Plus.

If the company uses an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3D sensor on the phone, there won't be a need for the iris scanner. Despite being hard to trick, the iris scanners can be inconsistent in low light. Apple's FaceID also uses 3D sensor and works perfectly regardless of the lighting conditions. With two secure biometric authentication techs onboard, an iris scanner would be an unnecessary expense for Samsung.

The Galaxy S10 is still in its early development stage and just because the company hasn't ordered the parts doesn't mean it never will. The report also states that if the company faces any issues with the in-display sensor or the 3D sensor, then there is a chance that it could bring back the iris scanner. However, it makes a lot of sense that the company would do all it can to avoid this eventuality.

A China-based tipster, Ice Universe recently shared a new image of what could be the prototype for Galaxy S10. However, it wasn't clearly mentioned that the device is Galaxy S10. But the reports suggest that the company will look to improve upon the Galaxy S9's design next year. A third button on the right side also hints that it could be the next flagship. Samsung usually overhauls the design of the S series phones every two years, so the S10 is expected to witness a new design.

If you look closely, there aren't any bezels and has a curved edge display, which is another indication that this is a Galaxy S10 prototype. If Samsung manages to bring this phone to life, it would have the highest screen-to-body ratio. As for the key placement, the power key is housed on the right side of the phone, while the volume rockers are on the left side followed by another key (possibly the Bixby key).