Samsung to use ARM DynamIQ Architecture for its next Exynos processor: report

Samsung Galaxy S10 will be unveiled in 2019, but we already have an idea about what will power the device. The company is likely to use an Exynos 9820 processor for the next flagship. Samsung is said to use a new architecture with two separate dual-core configurations and another quad-core cluster.

According to known tipster Ice Universe, the setup is ARM's DynamIQ solution that has an energy-efficient cluster consisting of four A55 that are meant to be operational while the host device isn't under a heavy processing load. The Exynos 9810 that powers the Galaxy S9 also uses the same configuration.

The two cortex-A75 or A-76 cores are enough to make up the medium cluster of the Exynos 9820, while another pair of custom Mongoose M4 cores are believed to be part of the package as well. These cores are designed for the most hardware-intensive tasks. The same sources also recently claimed that the same silicon will also be equipped with ARM's latest Mali-G76 MP18.

Samsung's decision to go ahead with the traditional setup comprising two quad-core clusters may be because it's more suitable for artificial intelligence applications. However, it's still unclear whether any individual module of the Exynos 9820 will be solely dedicated to neural processing.

Speaking of the Galaxy S10, the smartphone has been reported to come with five cameras onboard. The Bell claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10+ will arrive with a dual-camera module on the front. Earlier it was reported that the smartphone might sport a triple camera system on the back.

Samsung is also reportedly planning to put a bigger screen on the Galaxy S10. And by bigger we mean, something brushing shoulders with the size of Galaxy Note phablets. The Galaxy Note 9 is already said to pack a 6.38-inch display, and the Galaxy S10 plans to surpass that.

According to The Bell, Samsung has informed parts supplier about the adjustments made to the specifications of the upcoming flagship. The most noticeable alteration is said to be the display size of the Galaxy S10 Plus from 6.3-inches to 6.44-inches. This information also gives weight to the reports of Galaxy S10 having three variants.