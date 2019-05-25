ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S10 series get improved camera features via new update

    The firmware update for the Galaxy S10 lineup is currently rolling out in Switzerland.

    By
    |

    Earlier in February this year, Samsung showcased its premium Galaxy S10 lineup comprising of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e. The South Korean tech giant has already rolled out a bunch of updates for the Galaxy S10 smartphones. Now, the company is rolling out a new firmware update for the Galaxy S10 lineup which is primarily focused on improving the camera of the smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 series get improved camera features via new update

     

    The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e are receiving a camera-centric software update. The latest firmware is rolling out to the users based in Switzerland and it remains to be made available for India and other markets. However, Samsung has not mentioned any specific date for the update roll out in the global market.

    As for the changelog, the update carries the latest May 2019 Android security patch with it in addition to the improved camera features. With the update, all the Night Sight mode feature on all the Galaxy S10 smartphones is improved. The company has made adjustments to the lower noise and longer shutter speeds for enhanced image output.

    Following the update, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e also get the ability to capture images via ultra-wide camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture in the night mode. Besides, all three smartphones will now get the option to click images with Live Focus mode using the telephoto sensor. This will allow the users to capture some quality bokeh shots.

    Just to recap, Samsung has recently confirmed as to when it will be rolling out the Android Pie firmware to its refreshed affordable smartphone lineup, the Galaxy M. The company has revealed that the Android Pie update for the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30 starting June 3, 2019. The update will bring a new UI to the Galaxy M series along with the key Android Pie elements.

    source

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
