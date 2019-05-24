Samsung Galaxy M series Android Pie update rollout to start from June 3 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Samsung Galaxy M lineup comprises of the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, the Galaxy M30.

The South Korean tech giant Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy M series earlier this year in India. With the launch of Galaxy M series, Samsung started its new innings in the budget smartphone segment.

The Galaxy M series was introduced with the launch of the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 smartphones. A month later, the company extended this series with the Galaxy M30. While the devices in the Galaxy M series offers some modern set of features, the ship with a dated Android v8.1 Oreo firmware.

Samsung had revealed in the past that the new smartphone series will be updated to the latest Android version. While there was no specific date mentioned for the same, the company did promise an update in the Q2 of 2019. Now, the tech giant has confirmed the dates as to when the Galaxy M series will receive the next Android Pie firmware.

Samsung is said to carry out the Android Pie update rollout starting June 3, 2019. The update will be released for the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30 smartphones. In addition to the Android Pie firmware, all the three devices will also receive the latest Android security patch. The new firmware update is expected to improve the overall user experience on the Galaxy M smartphone lineup.

Just to recap, the Samsung Galaxy M lineup is expected to get a new variant soon. The Galaxy M40 is the upcoming smartphone in the Galaxy M series. In some recent events, the device has been spotted via leaks and rumors. The leaked renders of the Galaxy M40 suggests an in-house Exynos 7904 processor, under the hood. The device might flaunt a 6.4-inch AMOLED display panel. The device might offer a storage space of 128GB and is tipped to be backed by a big 5,000mAh battery unit. The device is likely to be launched in India in the coming months.

source