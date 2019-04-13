Samsung Galaxy M40 might launch sooner than we expected News oi-Vivek Here is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy M40

This year, Samsung launched the all-new Galaxy M series of smartphones, especially to take on the Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei, Honor, Xiaomi, and Realme. With the Galaxy M series of smartphones, the company offered a best-in-class design with pretty solid hardware, compared to the competition.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 currently stands as a flagship model from the Galaxy M series of smartphones, which offers features, which are not usually found on the mid-tier smartphone (like an AMOLED display with triple rear-camera setup).

Samsung IS Serious about the M-series.... It seems like Galaxy M40 may launch in the coming months! #Samsung #GalaxyM40 #GalaxyM pic.twitter.com/BzqLmyDrOE — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 13, 2019

Now, according to a new leak, the company is working on a new M series smartphone, aka, the Samsung Galaxy M40, which is expected to offer better specs and features, compared to the Samsung Galaxy M30.

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy M40 is internally called the SM-M405F/DS. As of now, there is no information on the specifications of the smartphone.

Possible features of the Samsung Galaxy M40

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is most likely to come with a 6.3 or 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a water-drop notch. For sure, the device will not be powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC, the chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy M20 and the Samsung Galaxy M30.

Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming mid-tier smartphone from Samsung.