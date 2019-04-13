ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung Galaxy M40 might launch sooner than we expected

    Here is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy M40

    By
    |

    This year, Samsung launched the all-new Galaxy M series of smartphones, especially to take on the Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei, Honor, Xiaomi, and Realme. With the Galaxy M series of smartphones, the company offered a best-in-class design with pretty solid hardware, compared to the competition.

    Samsung Galaxy M40 might launch sooner than we expected

     

    The Samsung Galaxy M30 currently stands as a flagship model from the Galaxy M series of smartphones, which offers features, which are not usually found on the mid-tier smartphone (like an AMOLED display with triple rear-camera setup).

    Now, according to a new leak, the company is working on a new M series smartphone, aka, the Samsung Galaxy M40, which is expected to offer better specs and features, compared to the Samsung Galaxy M30.

    According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy M40 is internally called the SM-M405F/DS. As of now, there is no information on the specifications of the smartphone.

    Possible features of the Samsung Galaxy M40

    The Samsung Galaxy M40 is most likely to come with a 6.3 or 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a water-drop notch. For sure, the device will not be powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC, the chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy M20 and the Samsung Galaxy M30.

    Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming mid-tier smartphone from Samsung.

     

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue