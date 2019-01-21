ENGLISH

Exynos 7409 announced with support for triple camera setup and 4K videos

Exynos 7409 is likely to power the Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphone

    The Exynos 7409 SoC is the latest mid-tier processor from Samsung, which is most likely to power the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphone. The Exynos 7409 is based on 14nm architecture, which should offer improved energy efficiency compared to other mid-tier processor based on 22nm architecture.

    Exynos 7409 announced with support for triple camera setup

     

    Rajeev Sethi, Senior Director and Head of Sales and Marketing, Device Solutions, Samsung India said.

    Samsung is committed to bringing world-class innovative technologies for the consumers. With smartphones driving the digital revolution, Indian market has great potential. The Exynos 7 Series 7904 will enable advanced mobile experiences in a broader range of devices with triple-camera support, powerful performance and connectivity.

    Exynos 7409 features

    The chipset comes with an Octa-core CPU with two high-performance cores based on Cortex-A73 with a maximum clock speed of 1.8 GHz and six efficient cores based on ARM Cortex-A53 architecture with 1.6 GHz clock speed.

    The chipset is capable of driving a display up to FHD+ resolution, and the SoC has a built-in CPU, which is capable of recording 1080p videos @120fps and 4K videos @30fps.

    The built-in LTE modem on the Exynos 7409 offers Cat.12 3-carrier aggregation (CA) with a maximum download speed of 600 Mbps. The chipset is most likely to power upcoming mid-tier smartphones from Samsung, including the Samsung Galaxy M30. The chipset is most likely to offer dual LTE and VoLTE.

    The chipset does not support UFS 2.0 storage standard, so, the smartphones powered by the Exynos 7409 SoC will come with eMMC 5.1 storage standard, which offers slightly slower read and write speeds compared to UFS 2.0 storage standards. However, the processor does support the latest LPDDR4x memory.

    Exynos 7409 specifications

    CPU

    • Up to 1.8GHz Dual-core (Cortex®-A73) 
    • Up to 1.6Ghz Hexa-core (Cortex®-A53)

    GPU

    • Mali-G71 MP2

    Process

    • 14nm FinFET Process

    Display

    • Up to Full HD+ (2400x1080)

    LTE Modem

     
    • LTE Cat. 12 3CA 600Mbps (DL) / 
    • Cat.13 2CA 150Mbps (UL)

    Connectivity

    • Wi-Fi 802.11ac
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • FM Radio

    Storage

    • eMMC 5.1

    Memory

    • LPDDR4x

    Camera

    • Rear 32MP, Front 32MP
    • Dual Camera 16MP+16MP

    Video

    • Up to 4K 30fps encoding and 
    • decoding with HEVC(H.265)
    • H.264 and VP8, and decoding with VP9

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
