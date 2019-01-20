Samsung Galaxy M30 could be a game-changer smartphone

Samsung has officially confirmed that the Galaxy M series of smartphones will be unveiled in India on the 28th of Jan, where the company will launch three smartphones, all priced under Rs 20,000 price point.

According to Samsung's teaser posts, the new "M" series of smartphones is designed for millennials. The Galaxy 10 will be priced under Rs 10,000, the Galaxy M20 will be priced under Rs 15,000, and lastly, the Galaxy M30 will be priced under Rs 20,000 price point.

These are also the first set of smartphones from Samsung which will be online exclusive (on Amazon), which helps the company to cut the price tag by removing the seller commission on offline stores.

The specs, design details, and most of the features of the Galaxy M10 and M20 are already out. Whereas, there isn't much information about the Samsung Galaxy M30. The Galaxy M30, say at Rs 18,000 price point could be the best smartphone available in India for the following reasons.

FHD+ AMOLED display

Though the company hasn't officially confirmed about this feature, Samsung has hinted that one of the three smartphones will have an OLED display, and it is easy to speculate that the Samsung Galaxy M30 will be the one to use a display with AMOLED technology.

AMOLED display offers better color and contrast compared to an IPS LCD screen. A phone with AMOLED display will offer better multimedia consumption experience. Similarly, features like always on display and Dark UI mode (with battery saver) will provide better results on a smartphone with AMOLED display.

Triple camera setup

The Galaxy M30 is also expected to feature a triple camera setup with a standard RGB sensor, a super wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. Having multiple sensors will give more options to capture the same scenario compared to a single sensor.

The triple camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy M30 will be similar to the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). The Samsung Galaxy M30 will be powered by a new Exynos chipset, with improved CPU and GPU performance compared to the other smartphones in the similar price range.

5000 mAh battery with fast charging

Just like the Galaxy M20, the Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to come with a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy M30 will be the only "M" series smartphone with a type-C port, which will further enhance the overall value of the device compared to other mid-tier smartphones.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy M30 will be a great smartphone, especially, with a sub Rs 18,000 price point. The device will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, and Honor 8x.