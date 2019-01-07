Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to launch in India by end of January

With the MWC 2018 approaching, we are coming across reports of various upcoming smartphones. Samsung is also expected to introduce its new smartphones this year. The company's latest affordable segment which is the Galaxy M series is also expected to be introduced this year. The Samsung Galaxy M series which comprises of the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30 has been surfacing over the web for quite some time now.

The Samsung Galaxy M series has been spotted on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench revealing some of the key specifications of the device. Now, some more information related to the Galaxy M series has appeared over the web. The latest information reveals the release date of the affordable Galaxy M series in India. The Samsung Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 have been slated to launch in India by the end of January 2019. This will be a global launch and the device will be launched first in India before making its way to the other regions in the globe.

Recently, the prices of the upcoming Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 have also been leaked. The Samsung Galaxy M10 is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000, on the other hand, the Galaxy M20 will most likely be priced under Rs 15,000. Both the smartphones will pack a display with V-shaped notch which the company is calling as Infinity V display type.

As for the leaked specifications, the Galaxy M10 will be backed by an Exynos 7870 SoC which will be coupled with 3GB of RAM for multitasking and will offer 32GB storage space. Whereas, the Galaxy M20 will be powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset which will be paired with 4GB of RAM for multi-tasking and have 64GB of total storage space. It is currently unknown with which Android version the device will ship with and whether we would see Android Pie on the affordable segment or not. Notably, the Galaxy M20 is said to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery unit which we have seen on some of the popular mid-rangers such as Motorola One Power and the recently launched Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2.