Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 to be priced starting from Rs. 8,990

Samsung is long rumored to launch three smartphones in its new Galaxy M lineup. The launch event is likely to happen in India on January 28. And, there are claims that this new lineup of smartphones will be priced in the affordable market segment so that the company can rival against the Chinese brands that have gained popularity recently.

We have already come across many reports regarding these upcoming Samsung smartphones. Now, we at Gizbot have come to know the pricing of the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in India from our sources. Going by the same, the Galaxy M10 will be priced at Rs. 8,990 and the Galaxy M20 will be priced at Rs. 12,990.

This report goes in line with a previous report that revealed the possible pricing of the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. Well, a report that emerged back in December 2018 suggested that the Galaxy M10 is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000. And, the Galaxy M20 is likely to cost under Rs. 15,000.

Rumored specifications

Notably, these Galaxy M smartphones are claimed to be aimed at the millennial generation. There are reports that the mass production of these devices have debuted at the company's manufacturing facility in Noida, which is the largest factory for mobile phone making in the world. Also, these devices are said to be launched in India at first and will be made available via the company's official online store.

Talking about the rumored specifications, these Galaxy M series smartphones will be launched with features such as the company's Infinity V and Infinity U display panels and capacious batteries. Notably, the Galaxy M20 is already rumored to be launched with a 5000mAh battery while the M10 is said to feature a 3500mAh battery. While the rumors regarding the Galaxy M30, the most advanced one among the trio are minimal, a recent report tipped at the presence of a triple camera module at its rear similar to that of the Galaxy A7 (2018). This camera module is believed to feature a primary 13MP sensor and two 5MP sensors for ultra-wide shots and depth sensing.