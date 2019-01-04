Samsung Galaxy M30 could arrive with triple rear cameras and 5000mAh battery

It is known that Samsung is prepping to launch three new smartphones under the upcoming M series in India sometime this month. These are likely to be affordable smartphones and one of the devices is the Galaxy M30. While its details were not known for quite a long time, a recent report by AllaboutSamsung reveals a few aspects.

Samsung Galaxy M30 rumors

As per the report, the Galaxy M30 is expected to sport a triple camera setup at its rear similar to that on the company's Galaxy A7. The triple camera module is likely to comprise a 13MP primary sensor and two 5MP sensors. One of the 5MP sensor is believed to be an ultra-wide sensor while the other one is said to be used for depth sensing. But the other details about the cameras are yet to be revealed.

There are speculations that the smartphone will feature a large 6.38-inch FHD+ display with an Infinity-U notch. Similar to the Galaxy M20, this one is also believed to get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery, which should let it last for at least two days. The other aspects of the upcoming Samsung smartphone include Android 8.1 Oreo, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Having said these details, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy M30 to arrive with highlighted features such as a juicy battery, large display and triple rear cameras.

Competition that's ahead

It looks like Samsung is all set to compete against Chinese brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo and Honor by launching the affordable and mid-range smartphones in the country. As of now, these brands have been giving a stiff challenge to the South Korean giant. For Samsung to regain its foothold in the market, it is important to launch feature-rich smartphones at affordable pricing.

Besides the Galaxy M30, the company is also expected to unveil the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in the lineup. We can expect the Galaxy M30 to be a high-end model and others to be relatively cheaper. For now, there is no word regarding the pricing of this one while the others are expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000.