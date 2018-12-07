Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 alleged pricing leaks

We have already come across several reports suggesting that Samsung is prepping new Galaxy M series smartphones. The lineup is likely to comprise of budget and mid-range smartphones. Recently, it was also hinted that the upcoming Galaxy M devices could be dubbed Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. While we have already come across several details regarding these phones, a most recent report has revealed the possible price range of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 pricing

A recent report by 91mobiles citing industry sources close to the development of these upcoming Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 could be priced competitively in the country. The Galaxy M10 is likely to be priced under Rs. 10,000 while the Galaxy M20 is believed to be priced under Rs. 15,000.

It further states that due to the competition from the Chinese brands, there is a belief that the Samsung devices could be priced better. So, the company is likely prepping to launch a new Galaxy M series of smartphones with an aggressive pricing than that of the Galaxy J and Galaxy On devices. We can expect these upcoming models to be exclusive to the online stores.

As of now, there is no word regarding the exact pricing of these smartphones except for the price range. We can expect further details to be revealed in the coming weeks as the launch is slated to happen in early 2019.

Galaxy M rumors so far

One of the recent reports regarding these models suggested that the mass production of the Galaxy M series smartphones has debuted in India. The report stated that the mass production has debuted at the Noida unit of the company.

Just yesterday, a report revealed the front panel of the alleged Galaxy M20. It showed the waterdrop notch display, which will house the front camera and sensors. Eventually, the device will have a tall aspect ratio and an impressive screen space. From the leaked benchmark listings, both the devices are likely to have similar specifications let alone for a few changes.