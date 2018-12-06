Samsung Galaxy M20 leaked screen protector image hints teardrop notch display

Samsung is gearing up to refresh its lineup of affordable smartphones. The affordable lineup of Samsung smartphones will come under the Galaxy M series. The Samsung Galaxy M series was also recently spotted on the benchmark sites including Geekbench and AnTuTu which suggests that we might soon see the smartphones in the market. It is expected that the new lineup of affordable Samsung smartphones will hit the shelves next year in 2019 and will be the sole offering in its budget segment. Now, some recent leaks suggesting the upcoming Galaxy M20 has appeared online.

While the company's previous lineup of affordable smartphones such as the Galaxy J, Galaxy On, and Galaxy C smartphones have been primarily focusing on the emerging smartphone markets, they hardly had any major differentiating factors when it comes to the specs and features. However, the Galaxy M lineup is expected to bring some noticeable changes over the previous series of affordable Samsung smartphones.

Unlike the earlier reports which hinted that the Galaxy M20 will sport an Infinity-U display type, the latest leak surrounding the Galaxy M20 involves a leaked screen protector image which highlights the front panel of the smartphone. The leaked screen protector image of the Galaxy M20 suggests a 'teardrop' notch much like the ones on OnePlus 6T, Oppo R17, and others. The leaked image further shows the narrow bezels around the display with a visible chin at the bottom of the device.

We already know that Samsung has officially announced Infinity-O, Infinity-U, and Infinity-V display types and the Infinity-O display will be used on the company's next flagship Galaxy S10 and the mid-range Galaxy A8s smartphones. Now, it's the Galaxy M lineup which will make use of Infinity-U display type.

Another report from 91mobiles had earlier suggested that the mass production for Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones have already debuted in India. The production has reportedly been started in the Samsung's factory based in Noida. It is not immediately clear as to when the new lineup of the affordable smartphone will make its way to the Indian masses, however, we can expect the devices to be available from next year.

