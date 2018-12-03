Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 mass production likely debuts in India

Recently, we have been coming across reports that Samsung is prepping to revamp its affordable smartphone portfolio. There are claims that the company is working on a new Galaxy M lineup of affordable devices. Adding to the speculations, the Galaxy M devices were spotted on the benchmark services such as AnTuTu and Geekbench as well.

Now, a report by 91mobiles states that the mass production of the alleged Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones have debuted in India. As per the report, the production debuted in the company's factory in Noida. Though there isn't any word regarding when these upcoming Samsung smartphones can be expected, it is likely that the devices will be launched in 2019.

Galaxy M series will have notch display

Furthermore, the report goes on stating that these new Galaxy M smartphones will feature a notch display. However, we are yet to see if these smartphones will have a wide notch like the other most of recent offerings or the new designs showcased by Samsung last month. If you don't remember, at the Samsung Developer's Conference, the company showcased new notch designs called Infinity U, Infinity V and Infinity O.

Samsung Galaxy M rumors

Going by the existing reports, the rumored Galaxy M series is likely to comprise the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 devices. The Galaxy M10 and M20 are likely to have model numbers SM-M105F and SM-M205F respectively. The leaked benchmark reports suggested that the M10 will be an entry-level offering. On the other hand, the M20 is rumored to arrive with similar specifications except for a few changes.

It is clear that Samsung has decided to come up with these new affordable devices in order to pose a tough challenge to the other bestselling devices in the category. Especially, the entry-level and mid-range offerings from Xiaomi, Honor and other Chinese brands have grabbed the popularity that Samsung owned in this segment. Eventually, the South Korean company has to come up with new strategies and devices to regain the lost foothold.