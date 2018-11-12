ENGLISH

Samsung planning to release new Galaxy M series: All you need to know

Samsung is gearing up to introduce a new Galaxy M series soon. All you need to know.

    A few days back a report surfaced on the web stating that Samsung is planning to stop some of its current series. It seems the company will merge the Galaxy J, Galaxy On and Galaxy C series smartphones into a new series known as Galaxy M.

    According to the report, the Galaxy M series will come with a double-digit nomenclature. The models which are expected to come under the M series will be something like M30, M40 and so on. The new M series will reportedly have LCD panels and the high-end model will sport an AMOLED display. The company is switching to the LCD panels just to keep the price minimal.

    According to sammobile's report, there are two devices with model number SM-M205F and SM-M305F, hinting that the upcoming smartphones in the M series might be Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. The report also suggests that the model number SM-M205F will be available in 32GB and 64GB variant. The SM-M305F is also expected to come in 64GB and 128GB variants.

    Both the smartphone are expected to support dual-SIM support, but it seems single SIM variants will also be released in some countries. The smartphones will be launch to target Asian, EMEA, and European market. These are the smartphone market which opts more for budget and mid-range smartphone.

    Let's see what Samsung is planning to bring with the introduction of the new Galaxy M series. Currently, this much information we have about the expected smartphone, we will get back to you as soon as we get some more updates.

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
