Samsung Galaxy M2: The first notch-phone from Samsung leaked with an Infinity-U notch

Samsung is finally joining the notch-bandwagon with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M2, the first Samsung smartphone with a notch display. At the SDM (Samsung Developer's conference), Samsung unveiled different types of notch design like the Infinity U, Infinity O, and Inifity V. The Samsung Galaxy M2 is the first Samsung smartphone with an Infinity U notch design. Here are the complete details on the first notch-phone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M2 design

The Samsung Galaxy M2 has an Infinity-U style notch, which is similar to the water drop or dewdrop notch on the Realme 2 Pro or the OnePlus 6T. The phone has an almost-bezel less design with a bit of a chin on the bottom portion of the smartphone.

Recent leaks also suggest the that Infinity-O notch will be reserved for the high-end flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note10.

Samsung Galaxy M specifications

According to the AnTuTu listing SM-M205F, which seems to be the model number of the Samsung Galaxy M. The smartphone has a 2340 x 1080p display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 7885 Octa-core chipset, which is developed and manufactured by Samsung. The chipset comes with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, coupled with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage. With respect to benchmark scores, the Samsung Galaxy M2 scores 107452, which hints that the Samsung Galaxy M2 will be a budget smartphone, which is expected to retail under Rs 20,000 price tag.

The smartphone will have a 13 MP primary camera and an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera with Samsung Experience UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of the Samsung Galaxy M2. The company is most likely to launch the Galaxy M2 in early 2019.