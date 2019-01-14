Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 India launch slated for 28th January, will be Amazon exclusive

Samsung is gearing up for its next mid-range smartphone the Galaxy M series which the company is expected to bring for the masses this month itself. The Galaxy M series will be taking over the company's affordable 'J' and 'On' series of smartphone. With the launch of Samsung Galaxy M series the company will reinvent its affordable smartphone lineup and will be competing with the brands such as Xiaomi, Honor, Asus, and others.

The Samsung Galaxy M series is said to comprise of the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30 smartphones. Like in the case of most of the upcoming smartphones, the Galaxy M series has also been leaked numerous of times over the internet revealing some of the key specifications and features which the devices will pack. More and more leaks and rumors surrounding the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 have started appearing over the web recently suggesting at an imminent launch. Now, the South Korean tech giant has itself confirmed the release date of both these smartphones.

Samsung has recently confirmed that its upcoming affordable smartphones the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 will be released on January 28, 2019, in India. Both the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 will be sold as Amazon exclusive products in the country and will also be available for purchase via Samsung's online retail store.

As for the leaked specifications, both the devices will sport an Infinity-V display type with a teardrop notch on top. The Galaxy M20 is said to be powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset which will be paired with 4GB of RAM for multitasking and will offer a storage space of 32GB. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy M10 will make use of an Exynos 7870 chipset which will be coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Both the smartphones will ship with the latest Android Pie out-of-the-box based on One UI skin overlay.