Samsung Galaxy M10 specs leaked: Most affordable device with Infinity-V notch?

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M series of smartphones in India on the 28th of January. In the first phase of launch, the company is most likely to launch the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 smartphones.

There have been several leaks and speculations about the Samsung Galaxy M20. And now, a new leak sheds some light on the Samsung Galaxy M10, probably the most affordable M series Samsung smartphone.

Looks a lot like the Galaxy M20

With respect to the overall design and build quality, the Samsung Galaxy M10 does look identical with an Infinity V notch on the top and an almost bezel-less design. Unlike the Galaxy M20, the M10 does not feature a fingerprint sensor, and most likely to offer Face Unlock.

Samsung Galaxy M10 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M10 will have a 6.2-inch edge to edge display with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Exynos 7872 SoC (2x A73 + 4x A53) will power the Galaxy M10 with 2/3 GB of RAM and a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with a single channel (2.4 GHz) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 support.

The device will have a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor. A 3400 mAh Li-ion battery will back the smartphone with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing.

The smartphone is expected to launch with Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI skin on top. Considering the features and specifications offered by the Samsung Galaxy M10, the device is most likely to cost under Rs 10,000. The Samsung Galaxy M10 is most likely to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Xiaomi Redmi 6 and other budget smartphones.

