Samsung Galaxy M10 support page hints at imminent launch

Samsung is expected to unveil three new smartphones in India under the Galaxy M series later this month. These phones are expected to be budget and mid-range offerings that are meant to compete against the likes of the affordable Chinese brands. There are claims that these devices will replace the existing affordable phones belonging to the Galaxy On series and Galaxy J series.

Earlier today, we came across a report suggesting the possible specifications of one of these smartphones - the Galaxy M30. It stated that the highlights of the smartphone will include a 5000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and a larger 6.38-inch display with an Infinity-U notch to house the front camera. Now, fresh information makes us believe that the launch of the upcoming Samsung smartphones could be nearing.

Samsung Galaxy M10 support page

Samsung Galaxy M10, which is expected to be the low-end device in the lineup could be nearing its launch in India. The support page for this smartphone has gone live on the official Samsung India website hinting at an imminent launch.

The Samsung India support page was spotted by DroidShout and was pulled down immediately. Except for the model number SM-M105F/DS, the support page does not divulge any other details about the device. And, the DS in the model number points out at the dual-SIM support.

Rumored specifications

Recently, the Galaxy M10 was spotted at the FCC database revealing the key specifications. Going by the previous reports, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.02-inch display with an Infinity-V cutout. Under its hood, there are claims that it will make use of an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. We can also expect expandable storage support with the help of a microSD card.

The other aspects of this smartphone include a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera, Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience UI, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3400mAh battery.

One of the recent reports suggested that the Galaxy M10 could be priced under Rs. 10,000 and the Galaxy M20 could be priced under Rs. 20,000. But an official confirmation is awaited.