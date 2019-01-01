Samsung Galaxy M10 with 6-inch display gets FCC certification

Samsung is expected to bring a bunch of smartphones this year. While its flagship Galaxy S10 series has already created a lot of hype around its release, the Galaxy M series is also not left behind. Samsung is said to be working on its affordable M series of smartphones which it will bring to the market this year itself. The Galaxy M series has been surrounded by numerous leaks and it is suggested that the line-up will be unveiled during the CES 2019. Amidst all those rumors and leaks one of the smartphone in the Galaxy M series has cleared its certification.

The Samsung Galaxy M series is expected to bring three different models including the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30. The Galaxy M device which has recently cleared its FCC certification is the Galaxy M10. This hints at an imminent launch of the Galaxy M series in the future. The affordable Galaxy M10 which has cleared the FCC certification carries the model number SM-M105F/DS and the listing reveals some of the specs which it will offer.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 will measure 155.7 x 75.8mm in dimensions and will sport a 6.0-inch display panel. The display size is pretty average for the affordable smartphones available in the market today, though, it would be interesting to see what screen resolution the display will offer for its price range.

Some previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy M10 might be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 7870 octa-core processor onboard. The processor will be combined with decent 3GB of RAM for multitasking and it will be available in two different storage options including 16GB and 32GB. The Galaxy M10 is further said to ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box with Samsung's Experience UI on top. The unit will be backed by a decent sized 3,400mAh battery.

Currently, there is no word regarding the availability of the Samsung Galaxy M series, however, we could see the devices sometime soon. We will keep you posted with the further information on the same, so stay tuned with us.