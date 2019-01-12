Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 roundup: All that we know so far

Samsung is expected to unveil three new smartphones in India under the Galaxy M series later this month. These phones are expected to be budget and mid-range offerings that are meant to compete against the likes of the affordable Chinese brands. There are claims that these devices will replace the existing affordable phones belonging to the Galaxy On series and Galaxy J series.

The Samsung Galaxy M series has been spotted on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench revealing some of the key specifications of the device. Also, we have come across leaks and speculations revealing what we can expect from these smartphones. Here is a roundup of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10, which is expected to be the low-end device in the lineup could be nearing its launch in India. The support page for this smartphone has gone live on the official Samsung India website hinting at an imminent launch.

Recently, the Galaxy M10 was spotted at the FCC database revealing the key specifications. Going by the previous reports, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.02-inch display with an Infinity-V cutout. Under its hood, there are claims that it will make use of an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. The other aspects of this smartphone include a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera, Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience UI, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M20

As per a leaked benchmark listing, the Galaxy M20 is believed to feature an Infinity Display panel with an Infinity-U notch for the first time. The other goodies include 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The listing also hinted at the use of the Exynos 7885 SoC from the company.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Going by a report that surfaced online a few days back, the Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to sport a triple camera setup at its rear similar to that on the company's Galaxy A7. The triple camera module is likely to comprise a 13MP primary sensor and two 5MP sensors. One of the 5MP sensor is believed to be an ultra-wide sensor while the other one is said to be used for depth sensing. But the other details about the cameras are yet to be revealed.

The smartphone is speculated to feature a large 6.38-inch FHD+ display with an Infinity-U notch. Similar to the Galaxy M20, this one is also believed to get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery, which should let it last for at least two days. The other aspects of the upcoming Samsung smartphone include Android 8.1 Oreo, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space.s

Expected price in India

One of the recent reports revealed the alleged pricing of the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones. Going by the same, the Galaxy M10 is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000. And, the Galaxy M20 is likely to cost under Rs. 15,000. While there is no word regarding the cost of the Galaxy M30, it is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Samsung.