Samsung Galaxy M20 complete design and specs leak: M for Millennial?

Samsung is all set for the launch of a new smartphone series in India called as the Galaxy M to compete against the likes of the Chinese smartphone OEMs like Xiaomi and Huawei.

The company has officially confirmed that the first set of Galaxy M series smartphones will be unveiled on the 28th of January, where the company is most likely to launch the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30.

The latest leak on the Samsung Galaxy M20 reveals some of the interesting features of the smartphone. According to a report from mobielkopen, the Samsung Galaxy M20 will feature a modern design with a water-drop notch followed by a dual camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Design leak

The leaked manual for the Samsung Galaxy M20 suggests that the device will have a USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone will also support NFC (Near Field Communication) for faster accessory pairing and contactless payment. The Galaxy M20 is most likely to support Samsung Pay (wireless payment system from Samsung).

The leaked manual does re-affirms the fact that the device does feature dual SIM card slots with a microSD card slot. Albeit, as of now there is no confirmation on the type of microSD card slot (dedicated or hybrid).

First Samsung smartphone with Infinity-V display

The Samsung Galaxy M20 is also the first smartphone from the Korean smartphone giant with an Infinity-V or water-drop notch display with a higher screen to body ratio.

A few benchmark listings suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M20 will run on the Exynos 7885 SoC with 3 GB RAM and 32/64 GB onboard storage. The smartphone is most likely to run on Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI skin on top.

Samsung is expected to price the Galaxy M20 very aggressively, and the base variant is likely to cost under Rs 15,000 price point.