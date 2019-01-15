Samsung Galaxy M20 massive leak: Complete specifications are out

Among the numerous upcoming smartphone models, the Samsung Galaxy M series has been talked about a lot of late. These smartphones are believed to be the first ones from the company to feature a waterdrop notch. Lately, we came across a report that this new lineup of smartphones will be announced on January 28.

In the meantime, Amazon India has teased the Galaxy M series launch by listing the alleged specifications of the Galaxy M20. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M20 is likely to arrive with a waterdrop notch display and a massive battery as rumored earlier.

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

Now, a recent report by SamMobile suggests that this upcoming smartphone will be the second device from the brand to feature a capacious 5000mAh battery. Notably, the Galaxy A9 Pro is the first smartphone with a juicy battery capacity. The Samsung phone is said to feature a 6.3-inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a cutout at the top for the selfie camera and sensors. The hardware details are not known but it is believed to employ the Exynos 7885 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space.

For imaging, we can expect the Samsung smartphone to flaunt a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The secondary sensor is said to be an ultra-wide module. As of now, there is no speculation regarding the selfie camera that this smartphone might arrive with. This smartphone are believed to be Android 8.1 Oreo instead of Android Pie but we can expect an update to be rolled out in the future. The other aspects of the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a polycarbonate build and a USB Type-C port.

Expected price

As the new M series smartphones from Samsung are likely to replace the already existing affordable models such as the Galaxy J and Galaxy On, we can expect these phones to be priced reasonably. Notably, one of the previous reports suggested that the Galaxy M20 could be priced under Rs. 15,000. However, an official confirmation is awaited.