Poco X3 Launch Confirmed For September 7: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco is all set to launch another smartphone this year and it is hitting the rumor mills from time to time. The upcoming smartphone is dubbed the Poco X3 and it has been certified online as well. Now, it has been confirmed officially by Qualcomm that the Poco X3 is pegged for September 7 launch.

Poco X3 Launch Date Confirmed

Well, the company has taken to its official Twitter handle to confirm that the Poco X3 will be unveiled on September 7. This announcement comes soon after the launch of the Snapdragon 732G chipset. And, Poco has announced that it is the first brand to launch a smartphone with this chipset. Notably, the Poco X3 rumors have pointed out the use of the Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Poco X3 Rumors

The Poco X3 will be the successor to the Poco X2 that went official earlier this year in India. We have been coming across several reports regarding this upcoming Poco smartphone from the company that has been citing the leaks revealed by the Product Marketing Manager for Poco, Angus Kai Ho Hg. The executive confirmed the presence of a 64MP primary camera sensor at the rear, a high refresh rate display, and the design of the Poco X3.

Besides these, a recent report that surfaced online a few days back revealed the renders that shed light on the design and the complete specs of the device. Now, it looks like the same is becoming true. Furthermore, the report added that the Poco X3 will arrive with a Snapdragon 732 SoC and Snapdragon 732G has just been announced.

In addition to this, the Poco X3 is believed to arrive with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The leaks also hint that the device could arrive with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5160mAh battery along with 33W fast-charging support.

What We Think

Given that the Poco X3 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones of recent times, we can expect it to be a successful device in the market. But its pricing strategy also plays a major role in the same as the brand is known for providing a good price-to-spec ratio with its offerings.

Best Mobiles in India