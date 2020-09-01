Just In
- 22 min ago Xiaomi Mi 10 Revisited With MIUI 12: Faster, Smoother And Better Than Before
-
- 52 min ago Syska Smartwatch SW100 Review: Smartband In A Smartwatch’s Body
- 5 hrs ago Flipkart FLIPSTART Days 2020 September: Offers On Smartphones, Laptops And Other Gadgets
- 14 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro India Debut Likely On Cards: A New Premium Offering?
Don't Miss
- News India-China facing problems as boundary is not demarcated: Wang Yi
- Sports Coronavirus: David Silva tests positive
- Finance Gold Prices Gain For Third Day To Hold Above Rs. 52000/10 Gm; Global Rates Steady
- Lifestyle Karisma Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi And Sanaya Irani’s Pretty Suits Are Ideal For Ganpati Visarjan
- Movies Ganesh Festival 2020 Song Of The Day: Jalwa From Wanted Will Brighten Your Mood
- Education JEE Main 2020 Dress Code Guidelines For Students
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Meteor Expected Launch Timeline Revealed: Will Rival Jawa Twins
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Kerala In September
Poco X3 Launch Confirmed For September 7: Everything You Need To Know
Poco is all set to launch another smartphone this year and it is hitting the rumor mills from time to time. The upcoming smartphone is dubbed the Poco X3 and it has been certified online as well. Now, it has been confirmed officially by Qualcomm that the Poco X3 is pegged for September 7 launch.
Poco X3 Launch Date Confirmed
Well, the company has taken to its official Twitter handle to confirm that the Poco X3 will be unveiled on September 7. This announcement comes soon after the launch of the Snapdragon 732G chipset. And, Poco has announced that it is the first brand to launch a smartphone with this chipset. Notably, the Poco X3 rumors have pointed out the use of the Snapdragon 732G SoC.
Poco X3 Rumors
The Poco X3 will be the successor to the Poco X2 that went official earlier this year in India. We have been coming across several reports regarding this upcoming Poco smartphone from the company that has been citing the leaks revealed by the Product Marketing Manager for Poco, Angus Kai Ho Hg. The executive confirmed the presence of a 64MP primary camera sensor at the rear, a high refresh rate display, and the design of the Poco X3.
Besides these, a recent report that surfaced online a few days back revealed the renders that shed light on the design and the complete specs of the device. Now, it looks like the same is becoming true. Furthermore, the report added that the Poco X3 will arrive with a Snapdragon 732 SoC and Snapdragon 732G has just been announced.
In addition to this, the Poco X3 is believed to arrive with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The leaks also hint that the device could arrive with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5160mAh battery along with 33W fast-charging support.
What We Think
Given that the Poco X3 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones of recent times, we can expect it to be a successful device in the market. But its pricing strategy also plays a major role in the same as the brand is known for providing a good price-to-spec ratio with its offerings.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
10,000
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,941
-
64,900
-
36,290
-
47,500
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
17,999
-
14,999
-
70,895
-
55,700
-
15,010
-
21,999
-
7,050
-
11,228