Upcoming Poco Smartphone With 120Hz Refresh Rate Teased

Poco Global has been teasing the launch of an upcoming smartphone from the brand of late. The company has started teasing a new Poco smartphone via its official Twitter handle. However, it has not revealed the specifics of the smartphone except for one interesting aspect.

Well, Angus Kai Ho Ng, the Product Marketing Manager for Poco took to Twitter to confirm that the upcoming smartphone from the brand will have a fast 120Hz refresh rate and an AMOLED display. This will be a major upgrade as compared to the brand's flagship device, the Poco F2 Pro that features a standard 60Hz AMOLED display.

Upcoming Poco Smartphone Details

With Poco gearing up to launch another smartphone, we can expect further details to be revealed in the coming days either officially or as speculations. It remains unclear if the device will be a mid-range smartphone or a flagship device. But if it comes with a 120Hz display, then it could be a flagship smartphone.

To recall, the alleged Poco smartphone on cards is said to carry the model number M2007J20CG. It was spotted on the Indonesian TKDN certification website with the same details. And, from the certification listing, it seems to have a feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, an AMOLED display, a 120W fast-charging support, and a 64MP quad-camera setup.

Notably, this upcoming Poco smartphone is not the first one from the company to feature a 120Hz display. The brand launched the Poco X2 was launched earlier this year in India with a similar 120Hz refresh rate but it was an LCD panel. The other aspects of the Poco X2 include a Snapdragon 730G SoC and a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. While this device is already available in the country, we can expect Poco to tease the global launch of the Poco F2 Pro.

Given that the company has started teasing an upcoming Poco smartphone, we can expect further details to be revealed sometime soon. From the few specs that are known, we can expect it to be a competitor to the other quad-camera smartphones in the affordable market segment.

