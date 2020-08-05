ENGLISH

    Poco Teases Rival Smartphone Of OnePlus Nord: Everything We Know So Far

    By
    |

    Poco seems to be preparing to launch a mid-range smartphone soon. The device will compete with the recently launched the OnePlus Nord. Recently, the product marketing manager, Angus Kai Ho Ng, tweeted - 'OnePlus Nord or.... wait for the new POCO?' Also, the official Poco Global account responded to one tweet that the company's portfolio has a new smartphone in store. Although no information has been revealed about the name, features, price of the upcoming smartphone.

    Poco Teases Rival Smartphone Of OnePlus Nord

     

    As per the tweet, the upcoming smartphone will be the rival of the OnePlus Nord. It remains to see the phone will come as a rebranded version of any smartphone, or it will be launched as a new phone.

    The company recently launched the M2 Pro in India in July with a starting price of Rs.13,999. The smartphone comes under an entry-level segment and packs the Snapdragon 720G chipset. As an entry-level handset, it bundled with quite good features. For cameras, it has a quad-rear camera module along with a 48MP sensor. The device backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W charging support.

    If the upcoming smartphone comes as a rival to the OnePlus Nord then the price can be expected to be almost the same. However, the company has not confirmed yet anything.

    On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It packs the Snapdragon 756G processor. The handset is all set to go for sale in the country on August 6(tomorrow). The smartphone comes in two storage variants including 8GB + 128GB variant which priced at Rs. 27,999 and 12GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 29,999. The 6GB + 64GB variant of the handset will be available for purchase in India starting September with priced at Rs. 24,999.

