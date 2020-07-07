Poco M2 Pro With Snapdragon 720G SoC Debuts In India; Better Than Competition? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco has announced its new product for the Indian market dubbed the Poco M2 Pro. This is the second offering by the brand in the country after it became a separate entity from Xiaomi. The company has been focusing primarily on the value flagship segment. But, with the launch of the new model the company is taking up the affordable space as well.

Poco M2 Pro Full Specifications And Features

The Poco M2 Pro is launched with an IPS LCD display measuring 6.7-inches. It delivers 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 20:9 cinematic aspect ratio. The display features a punch-hole design.

For imaging, the company has equipped the M2 Pro with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel. The module comprises a 48MP primary lens which is accompanied by an 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP lens for depth effects. For selfies, there is a 16MP snapper packed inside the punch-hole. It features a front camera 'Night Mode' for low light selfies.

The smartphone draws its power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. This mid-range gaming processor is paired up with Adreno 618 GPU. The device comes with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It will come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS-based MIUI 11 OS.

As for the connectivity aspects, the device offers a USB Type-C port which is placed alongside the 3.5mm headphone jack and the speaker grille at the bottom. There is a fingerprint scanner placed on the side panel (right edge). Backing it up is a 5,000 mAh battery and the device will ship with 33W fast charger.

How Much the Poco M2 Pro Costs In India?

The Poco M2 Pro has been introduced at 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model will be available at 14,999 and the 6GB RAM+128GB storage model is priced at Rs.16,999. It will be available for sale starting July 14, 2020. You can select from Out of the Blue, Green, and Greener, and Two Shades of Black shades.

Will It Be A Hit?

Poco has been a hit amongst the masses ever since its arrival back in 2018. The first device to launch in this series was the Poco F1 which was one of the most capable values flagship announced back then. The company launched the Poco X2 earlier this year as another premium mid-range smartphone loaded with features.

With the launch of the Poco M2 Pro, the company is all set to rattle the affordable segment as well. The company has packed this handset as well with top-notch hardware considering its price segment. Also, it looks quite appealing with the dual-tone finish and a slim profile. It is one of the few handsets that have a triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection which protects the front, the rear, as well the camera module.

Speaking of which, the device has good camera hardware that makes it apt for photography as well. Its game-centric chipset should allow it to deliver a lag-free performance. The device is fully loaded and is expected to be hit amongst the masses.

