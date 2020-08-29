Poco X3 Confirmed To Offer 64MP Primary Lens News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco X3 is already confirmed to be under development. Now, the company's Product Marketing Manager has tweeted the handset will offer a 64MP primary sensor. The Poco X3 will arrive as the successor to the Poco X2 which was launched in India back in February 2020. As of now, there is no official information about the launch date. However, the rumor mill suggests, the handset is likely to arrive on September 8.

Everything We Know So Far About Poco X3

The tweet has also revealed some images, suggesting some camera features of the handset. There will be a Pro mode with some options including adjusting aperture, exposure value, ISO, and white balance. According to the FCC listing, the handset will offer artificial intelligence (AI) features for better camera experience.

In addition, the camera details the tweet also reveals the handset will pack fast charging technology. The handset will take 65 minutes to charge 100 percent. Previously, the Product Marketing Manager Kai Ho Ng showed four designs of the Poco X3 camera setup, which suggested that it might have a rear quad-camera module.

As per previous leaked features, the Poco X3 is expected to come with a 6.67-inch display panel along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to pack an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it said to get power from the Snapdragon 732 chipset with a base frequency of 2.3GHz. The device might pack a huge 5,160 mAh battery with support for 33W charging technology. Lastly, it said to sport a 20MP front sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The storage configuration, software version, and resolution of the rest of the sensors are still under wraps at this moment. According to rumors, if the launch event will take place on September 8, we expect the company to share more information in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India