Poco X3 Pro Spotted In The Wild? What To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco is gearing up to launch the new Poco X3 NFC soon. The company has been teasing the upcoming phone and many promotional campaigns are flaring all over. But here's a small twist. One of the campaign posters also highlighted the Poco X3 Pro moniker.

Poco X3 Pro Spotted

It looks like we're going to get the Pro version of the Poco X3 series. ITHome, a Chinese publication shared the screenshot of the promo image, which was later taken down. The poster notes that participants in the campaign stand a chance to win the Poco X3 Pro smartphone.

Apart from taking down the poster, the company even replaced it with another promo image. This one also reads that a winner will win the Poco X3 NFC, set to debut a few days from now. Does this mean the first promotional image was a typo? It's hard to be certain.

Moreover, there's no official word about the Poco X3 Pro. Certification sites or tipsters also have no other details about the specifications about the Pro version. That being said, it's likely Poco could be working on the X3 Pro as part of the series.

Poco X3 NFC And Pro: What To Expect

The Poco X3 NFC is set to launch on September 7 via a virtual event. Reports note that Malaysia is one of the markets where the new smartphone will be available on the same date. Other markets, including India, will get the Poco X3 NFC a few days after the official launch.

The Poco X3 NFC packs many premium features for a mid-range smartphone. Reports suggest a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a punch-hole cutout. The screen is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Snapdragon 732G processor with 6GB RAM was spotted on the phone on Geekbench.

On the other hand, if there is the Poco X3 Pro, we can expect at least a larger display. Even if the processor remains the same, we can expect a higher RAM and storage option as well. Camera enhancements, bigger battery, and a few other upgraded features can be expected on the Pro version - if it's really there!

