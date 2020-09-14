OnePlus Nord Now Available For Purchase With Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord gets a price cut for the Indian market. However, the discount will only be applicable for ICICI Bank customers. The new discount offer is already live on OnePlus.in and Amazon India. However, there are no details on how long the offer will be available. So, interested customers can grab the handset now. The phone made its debut in the country in July 2020. The OnePlus Nord is the first affordable smartphone from the company.

OnePlus Nord New Discount Offer Details

If customers buy the handset with the ICICI Bank credit card or through ICICI credit or debit card EMI transactions they can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000. The price of the handset starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is selling at Rs. 27,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. It is offered in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx color options.

OnePlus Nord Features

Running Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5 on top the handset offers 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC under its hood paired with the Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The quad rear camera setup has a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor and it gets a dual selfie camera including a 32MP Sony IMX616 primary camera. Lastly, it has a 4,115 mAh battery that supports 30T fast charging.

OnePlus Nord: Alternative

The newly launched Galaxy M51 can be considered as a competitor of the OnePlus Nord. The Galaxy M51 is also priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. Comparing the features of both the handset, it can be said that Galaxy M51 has packed impressive features in terms of battery, and camera. However, the OnePlus Nord offers dual-lens at the front. Notably, the Galaxy M51 does not support the 5G network, while the OnePlus Nord comes with 5G connectivity.

