Amazon Bluetooth Headsets Fest – Best Earphones On Discount

Amazon's new sale scheme as mentioned "Bluetooth Headsets Fest", comes with plenty of interesting offers on some earphones. The users can purchase a few earphones with up to 70% off. You can even find some best-featured earphones from respective top brands, on the online portal. Here's a list of some selected earphones, which you can go through.

Amazon's Bluetooth headsets fest comes with lots of exciting deals. You can avail these earphones with Rs. 15 as a cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, flat Rs.50 back using Amazon Pay UPI, no cost EMI on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000, and 5% instant discount with HSBC Cashback card, EMI on debit cards, and more.

The features of these earphones are other aspects to look for. They come with durable design, noise cancellation, IPX4 sweatproof resistance, and quite a long hours of music play time. These earphones also make fast pairing with all the handsets through Bluetooth. Based on a few more interesting functions, these accessories will offer you an astounding audio-experience.

Skullcandy Inkd Plus S2IQW-M448 (EMI starts at Rs 188. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

Up to 8 Hours of Battery Life

Rapid Charge: 10 Minutes = 2 Hours

Microphone, Call, Track, and Volume Control

19% off on Samsung Original Level U Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Headphone

Key Specs

Multi-point access

Provides active pairing

Bluetooth Profile: 4.1

Neckband design

1 Year warranty 37% off on JBL T205BT Pure Bass Wireless Metal Earbud Headphones

Key Specs

JBL Pure Bass sound- Experience superior JBL sound with powerful bass that truly packs a punch

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming- Wirelessly stream high-quality sound from any Bluetooth enabled device

6-hour battery life- Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 6 hours of playtime

Call and music controls on ear cup- Control music playback and answer calls on the fly with buttons and microphone placed conveniently on the ear cup

Hands-free calls- Control your sound and manage calls from your headphones with the convenient three-button remote with microphone

12.5mm Dynamic Driver-A pair of 12.5mm drivers punch out some serious bass, reproducing the powerful JBL Pure Bass sound

Tangle-free flat cable- A flat cable that is durable and won't tangle up in knots 15% off on Samsung EO-BG950CBEGIN Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Flexible Headphones

Key Specs

20.6 x 17 x 3.6 cm Dimensions

1 Lithium ion batteries required

Headphone, 4 Ear Tips, 1 USB Cable and Quick start guide

336 g weight

Bluetooth Wireless

50% off on boAt Rockerz 255 Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphone

Key Specs

boAt signature audio: boAt Rockerz 255, while being lightweight in design pumps out your favourite tunes with powerful HD sound and deep boosted bass

Powered By Qualcomm CSR8635 Chipset : High Level functionality is provided to the boAt Rockerz 255 by the Advanced Qualcomm CSR 8635 Chipset providing the features of the latest Bluetooth 4.1 Version

10 mins charge, 45 mins play : The boAt Rockerz 255 are equipped with a 110 mAH battery that'll surely allow you to spend your time with these earphones a quarter of your day

Attractive ergonomics with a Comfort Fit: Built with uncompromised craftsmanship from premium materials including metal housing earphones and chrome accents the boAt Rockerz 255 is both sturdy and stylish

Free access controls: Since controlling your phone through your hands is too mainstream nowadays, you can take charge of your auditory experience with the boAt Rockerz 255

With the inline controls you can toggle the volume, skip tracks, attend calls, and activate Siri, Google Now or Cortana voice-controlled Smartphone assistants 17% off on Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic (Black)

Key Specs

Up to 9hrs battery life: Enjoy Music and videos without having to stop to charge

10mm sound driver: The high-quality copper-enameled wire can optimize medium to low audio quality and product rich far-reaching sound

IPX4 sweat and splash proof: Sweat it out stress-free as the earphones are protected against sweat, rain and splashes

Adjustable ear hook for comfort: The user friendly 360° rotatable ear hook design can be adjusted to an appropriate angle according to the user's ear shape for complete comfort

Ultra-thin PET diaphragm to stabilise vibration and reduce distortion 31% off on Samsung U Flex Bluetooth In-ear Flexible Headphones

Key Specs

20 x 17 x 3.8 cm Dimensions

1 Lithium ion batteries

neckband, in-ear

399 g weight 37% off on Syska HE5000 Pro Active Bluetooth Wireless Headset

Key Specs

Connectivity mode: HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, frequency range 20hz-20khz

Micro USB charging port (under the cover)

Metal housing for rich bass, noise cancellation

Increase volume skip track

Charging time up to 1.5hrs and working time up to 8hrs

IP x 5 water-resistant

1 year manufacturer warranty 20% off on Jabra Elite 45e Wireless Bluetooth in-Ear Headphones

Key Specs

Conversation made clear, advanced 2-microphone technology with earbuds proven to deliver superior wireless call performance

Music the way you want to hear it, personalize your music with a customizable equalizer

The best fit for you, flexible memory wire neckband remembers its shape and contours to your neck

Power to last the day, up to 8 hours of battery for a day's worth of calls and music

Voice command made simple, one touch access to Alexa, Siri and Google now

