Amazon Offers On Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones You Should Consider

Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale has yet added another feather to the cap. And now, the shopping platform offers amazing discounts and cashback, etc. on some Samsung M series smartphones as well. These devices look very attractive in terms of design, and with a few notable aspects, they can ideally tune-up with your expected multitasking.

The enlisted Samsung M series devices can be obtained at a 10% instant discount on Yes Bank Credit card EMI. Other offers which you will also get on these devices are up to bigger amount off on exchange, no cost EMI option, instant discount with ICICI debit/credit EMI and Citi credit EMI transactions, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pick up point, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Besides, you can also avail some Jio benefits and seek a warranty service. With all the said deals, Amazon will certainly give you an ideal scenario for the buying of some Samsung M smartphones.

12% off on Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery 14% off on Samsung Galaxy M10

Key Specs

6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

Bluetooth 5

3430 MAh Battery 2% off on Samsung Galaxy M40 (Offers: Up to Rs 9,050.00 off on Exchange and No cost EMI)

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging 9% off on Samsung Galaxy M30

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

