    Amazon Offers On Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones You Should Consider

    By
    |

    Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale has yet added another feather to the cap. And now, the shopping platform offers amazing discounts and cashback, etc. on some Samsung M series smartphones as well. These devices look very attractive in terms of design, and with a few notable aspects, they can ideally tune-up with your expected multitasking.

    Amazon Offers On Samsung Galaxy M Series phones You Should Consider

     

    The enlisted Samsung M series devices can be obtained at a 10% instant discount on Yes Bank Credit card EMI. Other offers which you will also get on these devices are up to bigger amount off on exchange, no cost EMI option, instant discount with ICICI debit/credit EMI and Citi credit EMI transactions, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pick up point, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

    Besides, you can also avail some Jio benefits and seek a warranty service. With all the said deals, Amazon will certainly give you an ideal scenario for the buying of some Samsung M smartphones.

    12% off on Samsung Galaxy M20

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    14% off on Samsung Galaxy M10

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
    • 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 3430 MAh Battery

    2% off on Samsung Galaxy M40 (Offers: Up to Rs 9,050.00 off on Exchange and No cost EMI)
     

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with fast charging

     

    9% off on Samsung Galaxy M30

    Buy This Offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
