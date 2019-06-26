ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Prime Day Sale Preview Offers – Smartphones, Laptops, Movies And Much More

    By
    |

    Amazon's Prime Day sale which will occur from 15th July to 16th July 2019 comes with some great offers that look like a perfect preview. The entire wares such as smartphones, laptops, smart gadgets and many more are going to be available at some excellent discounts. Plus, you will also find new Prime videos on and off.

     

    During the sale, you are sure to get celebrity-curated playlists on Amazon Prime music. This is how you will get upgraded with the latest music. You will get to buy some mobile accessories at just Rs. 79. You get top deals on some budget phones, never before offers on a few selective premium devices, and more. Just stay tuned to this Sale Preview offers. You will get unlimited 5% reward points, just apply and get Rs. 750 back.

    Even the users can purchase some TVs and appliances at never before seen discounts. In fact, you can purchase any ware other than electronics at an amazing price cut-off. You will also get no cost EMI option, bigger cashback and exchange offers, and more. Amazon Prime Day is all that you must take seriously if you are a shopping addict. Check out the details of sub-headings below.

    New Releases Every Day (1st to 14th July)

    All those who are under the prime membership are going to witness some new movie releases from 1st to 14th July. Your device will give you the best theatrical experience with the latest movie releases. Those who haven't yet install prime video- go for it and have a blast.

    Offers on Mobiles and Accessories

    During the sale- you get some top deals on budget phones, get to know about the latest launches on top brands, and never seen before offers on premium phones. You can also purchase some add ons with a price point starting from just Rs. 79.

    No Cost EMI on Cameras
     

    No Cost EMI on Cameras

    The users are going to get the best option of no cost EMI on some cameras on Amazon's portal. You also get great exchange offers and easy replacements. You can look for the top brands and find the best DSLR.

    Up to Rs 35,000 off on Laptops

    You now are going to avail some sophisticated laptops with up to Rs. 35,000 off, which is indeed a much bigger price cut. Besides, you get a better no cost EMI on them, outstanding exchange offers, and easy replacements.

    Up to 50% off on Headphones

    You will get up to 50% off on headphones when you decide to purchase them during Amazon Prime Day sale. You will definitely get top branded accessories at a better deal. You even get no cost EMI option, exchange and easy replacement offer on them.

    Up to 50% off on TVs

    All your dream of buying smart TVs is going to be true. As these electronic wares can be availed with up to 50% off. Amazon is lined up with varying TVs brands at their different price variant option. You also get no cost EMI option, exchange offers, easy installation option on these TVs, and scheduled delivery option on them.

    Up to 50% off on Alexa Smart Home

    The users will get up to 50% off on Alexa Smart Home add ons. Feel new and amazing with these highly feature-rich gadgets. So just pick your favorite product from Amazon's portal.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 12:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue