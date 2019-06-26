Amazon Prime Day Sale Preview Offers – Smartphones, Laptops, Movies And Much More

New Releases Every Day (1st to 14th July)

All those who are under the prime membership are going to witness some new movie releases from 1st to 14th July. Your device will give you the best theatrical experience with the latest movie releases. Those who haven't yet install prime video- go for it and have a blast.

Offers on Mobiles and Accessories

During the sale- you get some top deals on budget phones, get to know about the latest launches on top brands, and never seen before offers on premium phones. You can also purchase some add ons with a price point starting from just Rs. 79.

No Cost EMI on Cameras

The users are going to get the best option of no cost EMI on some cameras on Amazon's portal. You also get great exchange offers and easy replacements. You can look for the top brands and find the best DSLR.

Up to Rs 35,000 off on Laptops

You now are going to avail some sophisticated laptops with up to Rs. 35,000 off, which is indeed a much bigger price cut. Besides, you get a better no cost EMI on them, outstanding exchange offers, and easy replacements.

Up to 50% off on Headphones

You will get up to 50% off on headphones when you decide to purchase them during Amazon Prime Day sale. You will definitely get top branded accessories at a better deal. You even get no cost EMI option, exchange and easy replacement offer on them.

Up to 50% off on TVs

All your dream of buying smart TVs is going to be true. As these electronic wares can be availed with up to 50% off. Amazon is lined up with varying TVs brands at their different price variant option. You also get no cost EMI option, exchange offers, easy installation option on these TVs, and scheduled delivery option on them.

Up to 50% off on Alexa Smart Home

The users will get up to 50% off on Alexa Smart Home add ons. Feel new and amazing with these highly feature-rich gadgets. So just pick your favorite product from Amazon's portal.