Buying Guide - Best 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Even a much beyond bigger 8GB RAM based devices fail to attract some users now, who are aggressively game freaks. As their requirement for gaming now has been constantly touching new heights. And as such our makers have been overwhelmed to install up to 12GB RAM setup to make gaming absolute flawless.

These 12GB handsets are at the highest level mechanized and are the fastest as compared to shooting stars, meaning your multitasking especially gaming covering all the latest ones including PUBG seems to be the most convenient thing to execute over. Such a massive RAM works effectively only after it has great coordination with a spectacular chipset which the enlisted devices come with.

The users can even use entire installed apps of their devices at a time by switching among them without being slowed down, and more. Check out the listing of devices which come facilitated with this greatest aspect of 12GB RAM. The best available prices of these handsets are available at a couple of portals- refer them.

OnePlus 7 Pro Best Price of OnePlus 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Nubia Redmi Magic 3 Best Price of Nubia Redmi Magic 3

Key Specs

6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging Samsung Galaxy S10 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10+ Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4100 MAh Battery Black Shark 2 Best Price of Black Shark 2

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 12MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Best Mobiles in India