Just In
- 10 min ago Xiaomi's Mi.Com Value Added Services—Everything You Should Know
- 55 min ago Astrum Launches Bass Barrel Speaker ST290 In India at Rs. 1,690
- 1 hr ago Google Pixel 4 Latest Leaks Suggests New Color Options With Dual Camera Setup
- 2 hrs ago Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Arrives Earlier Than Expected on iOS and Android Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Movies Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 SPOILER: More Trouble For AnuPre! Komolika RETURNS; Join Hands With Mr Bajaj
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: I don't play for Naib or board, I play for Afghanistan: Rashid Khan
- News Kashmir to Kanyakumari: NIA gets on the job as ISIS looks to spiral out of control
- Automobiles BMC Decides To Charge Rs 10,000 As Illegal Parking Fine — Will The Rest Of The Country Follow?
- Lifestyle Unique Garlic Peeling Hack Is Blowing People's Minds
- Education Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University Released UPSEE Counselling 2019 Schedule
- Finance Jet Airways Gains 210% After Hitting All-Time Low On Thursday
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Buying Guide - Best 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India
Even a much beyond bigger 8GB RAM based devices fail to attract some users now, who are aggressively game freaks. As their requirement for gaming now has been constantly touching new heights. And as such our makers have been overwhelmed to install up to 12GB RAM setup to make gaming absolute flawless.
These 12GB handsets are at the highest level mechanized and are the fastest as compared to shooting stars, meaning your multitasking especially gaming covering all the latest ones including PUBG seems to be the most convenient thing to execute over. Such a massive RAM works effectively only after it has great coordination with a spectacular chipset which the enlisted devices come with.
The users can even use entire installed apps of their devices at a time by switching among them without being slowed down, and more. Check out the listing of devices which come facilitated with this greatest aspect of 12GB RAM. The best available prices of these handsets are available at a couple of portals- refer them.
OnePlus 7 Pro
Best Price of OnePlus 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nubia Redmi Magic 3
Best Price of Nubia Redmi Magic 3
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4100 MAh Battery
Black Shark 2
Best Price of Black Shark 2
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
28,890
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
28,890
-
30,360
-
28,335
-
14,100
-
20,230
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999