ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buying Guide - Best 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Even a much beyond bigger 8GB RAM based devices fail to attract some users now, who are aggressively game freaks. As their requirement for gaming now has been constantly touching new heights. And as such our makers have been overwhelmed to install up to 12GB RAM setup to make gaming absolute flawless.

    Buying Guide - Best 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India

     

    These 12GB handsets are at the highest level mechanized and are the fastest as compared to shooting stars, meaning your multitasking especially gaming covering all the latest ones including PUBG seems to be the most convenient thing to execute over. Such a massive RAM works effectively only after it has great coordination with a spectacular chipset which the enlisted devices come with.

    The users can even use entire installed apps of their devices at a time by switching among them without being slowed down, and more. Check out the listing of devices which come facilitated with this greatest aspect of 12GB RAM. The best available prices of these handsets are available at a couple of portals- refer them.

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    Best Price of OnePlus 7 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Nubia Redmi Magic 3
     

    Nubia Redmi Magic 3

    Best Price of Nubia Redmi Magic 3
    Key Specs

    • 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy S10

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3400 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10+

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 4100 MAh Battery

    Black Shark 2

    Best Price of Black Shark 2
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue