Best Smartphones With Punch Hole Display Available In India
Punch hole display is a step ahead than the notched one users had seen earlier. There are some newly launched devices which showcase this new aspect with great elegance, offering a lot more immersive view. Some of which have been mentioned in our list below. Even they have other features to look for.
Basically, the punch hole is an ideal platform for a selfie camera. And the motive of moving the selfie camera to a hole in a cutout on the display is to keep the display at four corners while pushing the screen to the absolute edges of the phone. Ultimately, it offers more and more immersive and vivid display.
The best advantage of punch hole display is it offers no hinder to your complete gaming view, which previously looked to be cut out due to the presence of a notch. Also, the punch hole display is app-friendly which perfectly copes up with the smartphone. It also flaunts great design and the users who don't like notch can rope for the enlisted devices.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3040 x 1440 pixels resolution, 522 ppi pixel density
- 6MP with f2.2 aperture ultra wide + 12MP with f1.5 and f2.4 aperture wide + 12MP f2.4 tele|
- 10MP f1.9 Main + 8MP f2.2 live focus front camera
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual stand by (4G+4G)
- Android Pie v9.0 operating system
- 2.7GHz + 2.3GHz + 1.9GHz Exynos 9820 octa core processor
- 4100mAH lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3040 x 1440 pixels resolution, 550 ppi pixel density
- 16MP with f2.2 aperture ultra wide + 12MP with f1.5 and f2.4 aperture wide
- 12MP f2.4 tele| 10MP f1.9 front facing camera
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable up to 512GB
- Android Pie v9.0 operating system with 2.7GHz + 2.3GHz + 1.9GHz Exynos 9820 octa core processor
- 3400mAH lithium-ion battery
Honor View 20
Best Price of Honor View 20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 22.5W (4.5V-5A) fast charging
Motorola One Vision
Best Price of Motorola One Vision
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging
Honor 20
Best Price of Honor 20
Key Specs
- 6.26 inch Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP
- 32MP Front Camera
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 Processor
- 3750 mAh Battery
Honor 20 Pro
Best Price of Honor 20 Pro
Key Specs
- a 6.26-inch completely bezel-less and notch-less display
- a quad primary camera having 48MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
- 32MP front camera
- 256 GB, 8 GB RAM
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10e
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 3100 MAh Battery
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
32,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
29,100
-
14,100
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999
-
5,999
-
17,190
-
20,270