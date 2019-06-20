Best Smartphones With Punch Hole Display Available In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Punch hole display is a step ahead than the notched one users had seen earlier. There are some newly launched devices which showcase this new aspect with great elegance, offering a lot more immersive view. Some of which have been mentioned in our list below. Even they have other features to look for.

Basically, the punch hole is an ideal platform for a selfie camera. And the motive of moving the selfie camera to a hole in a cutout on the display is to keep the display at four corners while pushing the screen to the absolute edges of the phone. Ultimately, it offers more and more immersive and vivid display.

The best advantage of punch hole display is it offers no hinder to your complete gaming view, which previously looked to be cut out due to the presence of a notch. Also, the punch hole display is app-friendly which perfectly copes up with the smartphone. It also flaunts great design and the users who don't like notch can rope for the enlisted devices.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Key Specs 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3040 x 1440 pixels resolution, 522 ppi pixel density

6MP with f2.2 aperture ultra wide + 12MP with f1.5 and f2.4 aperture wide + 12MP f2.4 tele|

10MP f1.9 Main + 8MP f2.2 live focus front camera

8GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual stand by (4G+4G)

Android Pie v9.0 operating system

2.7GHz + 2.3GHz + 1.9GHz Exynos 9820 octa core processor

4100mAH lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10

Key Specs 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3040 x 1440 pixels resolution, 550 ppi pixel density

16MP with f2.2 aperture ultra wide + 12MP with f1.5 and f2.4 aperture wide

12MP f2.4 tele| 10MP f1.9 front facing camera

8GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable up to 512GB

Android Pie v9.0 operating system with 2.7GHz + 2.3GHz + 1.9GHz Exynos 9820 octa core processor

3400mAH lithium-ion battery Honor View 20 Best Price of Honor View 20

Key Specs 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 22.5W (4.5V-5A) fast charging Motorola One Vision Best Price of Motorola One Vision

Key Specs 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor

4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging Honor 20 Best Price of Honor 20

Key Specs 6.26 inch Display

6 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP

32MP Front Camera

HiSilicon Kirin 980 Processor

3750 mAh Battery Honor 20 Pro Best Price of Honor 20 Pro

Key Specs a 6.26-inch completely bezel-less and notch-less display

a quad primary camera having 48MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

32MP front camera

256 GB, 8 GB RAM

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10e Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10e

Key Specs 5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

3100 MAh Battery

