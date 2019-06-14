ENGLISH

    Upcoming Smartphones Expected To Feature 48MP Camera

    By
    |

    It's well tuned up surgical rage under which makers keep tending to make the OEMs sophisticated with tech-savvy features. They have been greatly working on escalating the capability of camera sensors. As such, they are coming up with devices which now sport a primary sensor to be at least of 48MP at the rear.

    Smartphones With 48 MP Cameras That Are About To Hit The Market

     

    The enlisted devices are some of the best upcoming devices which will give you the best ever experience with such an iconic camera sensor. While some devices in the list tend to flaunt a triple rear sensor, with a few confined to the dual setup. Features like OIS and creative night vision mode working together will offer vibrant shots even in dim or darker lighting situations.

    The portrait lighting feature of the camera of these devices is another noteworthy aspect that will convert your images to the most scintillating ones. Their 48MP camera with super wide angle lens and zooming lens works incredibly and offers the shots that you had been looking for.

    Xiaomi Mi A3

    Rumored Key Specs

    • an IPS LCD 6.3-inch display of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution for a good quality visual experience
    • 48MP and 2MP dual primary cameras and 32MP front lens
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip on which an octa-core processor
    • a 4GB RAM
    • a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery

    Samsung Galaxy A90

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.7-inch display having a full bezel-less finish and a small front camera sensor popping at the top
    • an octa-core (2.2GHz Kryo 360 dual-core and 1.7 GHz Kryo 360 hexa-core) processor
    • a 6GB RAM
    • rear cameras having 48MP + 8MP
    • a 3,700mAh Li-Polymer battery

    Xiaomi Redmi X
     

    Xiaomi Redmi X

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.39-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display with water drop notch
    • an octa-core (2.84GHz single-core, Kryo 485 + 2.42GHz tri-core, Kryo 485 + 1.8GHz quad-core) processor
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
    • a 6GB RAM
    • 48MP + 13MP rear camera
    • a 32MP Front camera
    • a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery

    Realme X Pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display having a display resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels
    • a 48MP and 5MP lens camera
    • a 25MP front camera
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship chip
    • Li-ion battery gets a capacity of 4,000mAh

    Xiaomi Mi Max 4

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 7.2-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display
    • an octa-core processor
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset
    • a 4GB RAM
    • a dual camera setup comprising of 48MP and 5MP
    • a 13MP front camera
    • powered by a 5,800 Li-Po battery

    Xiaomi Mi 9X

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Octa core Processor
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
    • 64 GB Internal Memory
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP Triple Primary Cameras
    • 32 MP Front Camera
    • Li-ion 3300 mAh battery

     

    Motorola Moto Z4 Play

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.22 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675
    • Octa-core
    • 128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
    • 48 MP rear camera
    • 16 MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery

     

    Motorola P40

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675
    • Octa-core cpu
    • 64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM
    • 48 MP + 5 MP Rear camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 4132 mAh battery

     

    Xiaomi Mi Max 4 Pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 7.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 11
    • Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
    • 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM or 64 GB, 6 GB RAM
    • 48 MP + 20MP Rear camera
    • 8 MP Front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 5800 mAh battery

    Nokia 6 2019

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display
    • an octa-core Kryo 260 processor having a clock speed of 2.2GHz
    • a 6GB RAM
    • 48MP + 5MP + 8MP triple rear camera
    • a Li-ion battery having a decent capacity of 3,500mAh

    OPPO R19

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch tall with IPS LCD
    • powered by the dual-core, Kryo 360 processor
    • 48MP + 2MP rear camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Li-ion battery with an ample capacity of 3,500mAh

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
