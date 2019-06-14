Upcoming Smartphones Expected To Feature 48MP Camera Features oi-Harish Kumar

It's well tuned up surgical rage under which makers keep tending to make the OEMs sophisticated with tech-savvy features. They have been greatly working on escalating the capability of camera sensors. As such, they are coming up with devices which now sport a primary sensor to be at least of 48MP at the rear.

The enlisted devices are some of the best upcoming devices which will give you the best ever experience with such an iconic camera sensor. While some devices in the list tend to flaunt a triple rear sensor, with a few confined to the dual setup. Features like OIS and creative night vision mode working together will offer vibrant shots even in dim or darker lighting situations.

The portrait lighting feature of the camera of these devices is another noteworthy aspect that will convert your images to the most scintillating ones. Their 48MP camera with super wide angle lens and zooming lens works incredibly and offers the shots that you had been looking for.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Rumored Key Specs

an IPS LCD 6.3-inch display of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution for a good quality visual experience

48MP and 2MP dual primary cameras and 32MP front lens

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip on which an octa-core processor

a 4GB RAM

a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A90 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.7-inch display having a full bezel-less finish and a small front camera sensor popping at the top

an octa-core (2.2GHz Kryo 360 dual-core and 1.7 GHz Kryo 360 hexa-core) processor

a 6GB RAM

rear cameras having 48MP + 8MP

a 3,700mAh Li-Polymer battery Xiaomi Redmi X Rumored Key Specs

a 6.39-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display with water drop notch

an octa-core (2.84GHz single-core, Kryo 485 + 2.42GHz tri-core, Kryo 485 + 1.8GHz quad-core) processor

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset

a 6GB RAM

48MP + 13MP rear camera

a 32MP Front camera

a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery Realme X Pro Rumored Key Specs a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display having a display resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels

a 48MP and 5MP lens camera

a 25MP front camera

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship chip

Li-ion battery gets a capacity of 4,000mAh Xiaomi Mi Max 4 Rumored Key Specs

a 7.2-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display

an octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset

a 4GB RAM

a dual camera setup comprising of 48MP and 5MP

a 13MP front camera

powered by a 5,800 Li-Po battery Xiaomi Mi 9X Rumored Key Specs

6.4 inches (16.26 cm) Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Octa core Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

64 GB Internal Memory

48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP Triple Primary Cameras

32 MP Front Camera

Li-ion 3300 mAh battery Motorola Moto Z4 Play Rumored Key Specs

6.22 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675

Octa-core

128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

48 MP rear camera

16 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery Motorola P40 Rumored Key Specs

6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675

Octa-core cpu

64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM

48 MP + 5 MP Rear camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4132 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Max 4 Pro Rumored Key Specs

7.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 11

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)

128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM or 64 GB, 6 GB RAM

48 MP + 20MP Rear camera

8 MP Front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5800 mAh battery Nokia 6 2019 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display

an octa-core Kryo 260 processor having a clock speed of 2.2GHz

a 6GB RAM

48MP + 5MP + 8MP triple rear camera

a Li-ion battery having a decent capacity of 3,500mAh OPPO R19 Rumored Key Specs

6.4-inch tall with IPS LCD

powered by the dual-core, Kryo 360 processor

48MP + 2MP rear camera

25MP front camera

Li-ion battery with an ample capacity of 3,500mAh