Best Smartphones With Pop-Up Camera Features oi-Harish Kumar

The pop-up camera setup is one such tech-revolution which has been getting widely acknowledged by several OEM makers. It is a feature-rich module and the ability to capture selfies with no external damage from dust, moisture, etc. make it an iconic spec. Find a list of a few devices that come with this camera module.

This setup comes with many advantages. It offers complete bezel-less display without any notch which makes the device looks attractive. Your videos will look really great on such full-screen mode. While in some high-end devices it works more effectively. This module immediately responds to any kind of damages and harm- eventually protecting it.

This camera has a few cons. Despite feature-rich, it looks prone to damages and can get accumulated with dirt and dust particle. It is not water-resistant, though makers can offer the best upgrade in the future. The continuous sliding with up and down movement might even make it defunct which will greatly leave you irritated.

Samsung Galaxy A80 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A80

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Best Price of Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4065mAh (typical) battery Realme X Best Price of Realme X

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera

secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery Oppo F11 Pro Best Price of Oppo F11 Pro

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo Nex Best Price of Vivo Nex

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Oppo Find X Best Price of Oppo Find X

Key Specs

6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery Lenovo Z5 Pro Key Specs 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 10

16MP rear camera + secondary 24MP camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/1.8 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3350mAh battery