Buying Guide – Best Android Smartphones With Google Camera Support In India

Google Camera is a custom camera software from Google, designed exclusively for Google Pixel smartphones. Thanks to third-party Android developers, the Google Camera can be installed on a non-Pixel smartphone, which will enhance the overall picture quality, compared to the stock camera application that comes built-in on select smartphones.

Phones like the Poco F1 and the Asus ZenFone 5z uses similar chipset and a similar camera sensor, and re-adjusting the camera app for these smartphones is slightly easier compared to some of the budget smartphones with a different camera sensor and a different chipset. The Poco F1 does capture better-looking images, and the Night Mode also works like a charm.

With Google Camera app, you can capture images with rich details and on point dynamic range. Most of the below-mentioned smartphones support third-party Google Camera app, which has been tweaked to get the best output. Here are some of the best Android smartphones, for almost every budget, which supports Google Camera.

Poco F1 Best Price of Poco F1

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery OnePlus 6 Best Price of OnePlus 6

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery OnePlus 6T Best Price of OnePlus 6T

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED displayprotection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Redmi Note 7 Pro Best Price of Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4 Redmi Note 6 Pro Best Price of Redmi Note 6 Pro

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 7 Plus Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus

Key Specs

6 inch FHD+ 2.5D Curved Display

2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB On-Board Storage

12MP + 13MP Dual Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash And PDAF And ZEISS Optics

16MP Front Facing Camera

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

3300 MAh Battery Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Best Price of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Best Price of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Asus ZenFone 5z Best Price of Asus ZenFone 5z

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Realme 2 Pro Best Price of Realme 2 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery