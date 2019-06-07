Just In
Buying Guide – Best Android Smartphones With Google Camera Support In India
Google Camera is a custom camera software from Google, designed exclusively for Google Pixel smartphones. Thanks to third-party Android developers, the Google Camera can be installed on a non-Pixel smartphone, which will enhance the overall picture quality, compared to the stock camera application that comes built-in on select smartphones.
Phones like the Poco F1 and the Asus ZenFone 5z uses similar chipset and a similar camera sensor, and re-adjusting the camera app for these smartphones is slightly easier compared to some of the budget smartphones with a different camera sensor and a different chipset. The Poco F1 does capture better-looking images, and the Night Mode also works like a charm.
With Google Camera app, you can capture images with rich details and on point dynamic range. Most of the below-mentioned smartphones support third-party Google Camera app, which has been tweaked to get the best output. Here are some of the best Android smartphones, for almost every budget, which supports Google Camera.
Poco F1
Best Price of Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
OnePlus 6T
Best Price of OnePlus 6T
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED displayprotection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Best Price of Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Best Price of Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 7 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 6 inch FHD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB On-Board Storage
- 12MP + 13MP Dual Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash And PDAF And ZEISS Optics
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3300 MAh Battery
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
Best Price of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
Best Price of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Asus ZenFone 5z
Best Price of Asus ZenFone 5z
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Realme 2 Pro
Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery