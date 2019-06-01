Best Smartphones With Pop-Up Selfie Camera You Can Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

The buying guide is a key section which consumers often consider before purchasing any device. Keeping this basic ideology of yours', we have introduced a list below that comprises some best smartphones whose special quality is the availability of pop-up selfie system. This coolest aspect won't make your eyes get off.

The pop-up selfie camera is one such aspect which your eyes can't take off. There are a couple of devices which get centrally placed with this spec, which eventually covers a lot wider angle and generates fantastic selfies. While a few has it deviated from the center, but still, the captured images will indeed make you satisfied.

The pop-up camera comes into recognition whenever you tend to switch to selfie mode, which suddenly withdraws after sensing any kind of damage. It comes with an anti-dust mechanism which stops your device from dust and dirt. With this feature, you get the best autofocus result. So, here is a list of some best devices with this aspect below.

OnePlus 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery VIVO NEX

Key Specs 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging VIVO V15 PRO

Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging VIVO V15

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging OPPO F11 PRO

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Asus Zenfone 6

Key Specs

6.46-inch ( pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging OPPO Find X

Key Specs 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD Display

8 GB RAM

256 GB ROM

16MP + 20MP | 25MP Front Camera

3730 mAh Li-polymer Battery

Snapdragon 845 Octa Core 2.649 GHz Processor