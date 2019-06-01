ENGLISH

    Best Smartphones With Pop-Up Selfie Camera You Can Buy In India

    By
    |

    The buying guide is a key section which consumers often consider before purchasing any device. Keeping this basic ideology of yours', we have introduced a list below that comprises some best smartphones whose special quality is the availability of pop-up selfie system. This coolest aspect won't make your eyes get off.

    The pop-up selfie camera is one such aspect which your eyes can't take off. There are a couple of devices which get centrally placed with this spec, which eventually covers a lot wider angle and generates fantastic selfies. While a few has it deviated from the center, but still, the captured images will indeed make you satisfied.

    The pop-up camera comes into recognition whenever you tend to switch to selfie mode, which suddenly withdraws after sensing any kind of damage. It comes with an anti-dust mechanism which stops your device from dust and dirt. With this feature, you get the best autofocus result. So, here is a list of some best devices with this aspect below.

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    VIVO NEX
     

    VIVO NEX

    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging

    VIVO V15 PRO

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 5MP + 8MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging

     

    VIVO V15

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging

    OPPO F11 PRO

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone 6

    Key Specs

    • 6.46-inch ( pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging

    OPPO Find X

    Key Specs

    • 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD Display
    • 8 GB RAM
    • 256 GB ROM
    • 16MP + 20MP | 25MP Front Camera
    • 3730 mAh Li-polymer Battery
    • Snapdragon 845 Octa Core 2.649 GHz Processor

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
