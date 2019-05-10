Best smartphones with 48MP rear camera to buy in India right now Features oi-Harish Kumar

The feeling of having a whooping DSLR like the sensor in a smartphone will take you to cloud nine. It's incredible to find some best devices sporting up to the 48MP camera at the rear. Even you can find a couple of entry-level devices in the market such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro- to sport 48MP.

When you can get such a classy level of photography from these multi-functional phones, you can confidently drop the idea of obtaining monotonous(restricted to only photography) DSLRs.

The devices which we have included in the list below not only sport a 48MP along with their well-optimized secondary sensors but also come with some amazing camera features which will take your photography almost equal to DSLR-level.

These attributes are exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine which includes (the Ultra-clear Engine, AI Engine, and Color Engine), image stabilization mode, and super night mode. A couple of devices uses 3D TOF along with 48MP which together generates highly bold and striking images and videos.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Key Specs 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + secondary camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera and secondary camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery