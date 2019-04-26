Best premium smartphones with tripe rear cameras to buy in India Features oi-Harish Kumar

The camera is a particular aspect, which our makers have been taking care of greatly. The precise engineering related to it can be seen in some devices, and their camera can take you to unmatchable user-experience. Users now not only get to see the dual camera set up at the rear but also triple-cam system.

Even there are a couple of premium devices that sport up to quad-cam module, and further updates are likely to push the boundaries beyond all barriers. As per interests, let's spill the beans about some devices enlisted below that feature triple rear camera.

The main or primary sensor of these handsets can capture 12MP shots in default settings. The images come with lots of details once being captured by their main sensor. Their depth sensor is another important assistant which keeps the main subject in focus and blurs everything else in the background- eventually generating macro shots with excellent bokeh. Their wide-angle lens, actually the third sensor helps in capturing landscape and street photography.

These devices can also shoot 4K videos and they support EIS which adds some level of stability to such videos. The cameras of these devices are AI-based and come with several amazing modes which help in capturing desired images. These handsets can also be looked for other amazing features.

Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP +8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs

6.7 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

32MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery
Huawei P30 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1

40MP + 20MP + 8MP camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP + 20MP + 8MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery
LG V40 ThinQ

Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery