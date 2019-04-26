TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Best premium smartphones with tripe rear cameras to buy in India
The camera is a particular aspect, which our makers have been taking care of greatly. The precise engineering related to it can be seen in some devices, and their camera can take you to unmatchable user-experience. Users now not only get to see the dual camera set up at the rear but also triple-cam system.
Even there are a couple of premium devices that sport up to quad-cam module, and further updates are likely to push the boundaries beyond all barriers. As per interests, let's spill the beans about some devices enlisted below that feature triple rear camera.
The main or primary sensor of these handsets can capture 12MP shots in default settings. The images come with lots of details once being captured by their main sensor. Their depth sensor is another important assistant which keeps the main subject in focus and blurs everything else in the background- eventually generating macro shots with excellent bokeh. Their wide-angle lens, actually the third sensor helps in capturing landscape and street photography.
These devices can also shoot 4K videos and they support EIS which adds some level of stability to such videos. The cameras of these devices are AI-based and come with several amazing modes which help in capturing desired images. These handsets can also be looked for other amazing features.
Vivo V15 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP +8MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A70
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
Huawei P30 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1
- 40MP + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Best Price of Galaxy A9 2018
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
LG V40 ThinQ
Best Price of LG V40 ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery